NCAA D-I men's golf conference championship schedule, results for 2024
Conference championship season is upon us in NCAA Division I men’s golf.
Thirty conferences will offer up automatic bids to their champions, beginning with the SWAC, which wrapped up play on April 17, and ending on April 30 with the Big West and Summit League.
The 81-team regional field will be split among six regional sites with 51 at-large selections being handed out, too.
Below, we’ll track the winners of each conference tournament that hands out an AQ bid, as they finish:
SWAC
April 15-17, The Refuge GC, Flowood, Mississippi
Team champion: Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Individual champion: Jose Berenguel, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Potential at-large teams: None
Need to know: Pine Bluff successfully defended its SWAC title by nine shots over Florida A&M.
Big South
April 18-21, Fripp Island (South Carolina) Resort
Team champion: Winthrop
Individual champion: Fred Roberts IV, High Point
Potential at-large teams: None
Need to know: Winthrop beat Gardner-Webb, 4-1, in the final, which was marked by three lightning delays. It's the first Big South title in program history as Eagles coach Kevin Pendley becomes the first person to win a Big South crown as a player and a coach.
American
April 19-21, Pelican GC, Belleair, Florida
Team champion: South Florida
Individual champion: Jake Peacock, South Florida
Potential at-large teams: SMU
Need to know: Peacock fired a 6-under 64 in the final round to win by five shots and lead the Bulls to their sixth American title, first since 2021.
Ivy League
April 19-21, Watchung Valley GC, Watchung, New Jersey
Team champion: Yale
Individual champion: Ben Carpenter, Yale
Potential at-large teams: None
Need to know: The Bulldogs, Ivy champs for the second time in three years, edged Princeton by three shots after starting the final round five shots back. Gabriel Ruiz sank a 30-foot eagle putt from the fringe on his final hole while Sam Davis added a birdie on the hole. Princeton's counters played the 18th in 1 over.
MAAC
April 19-21, Walt Disney World Resort (Palm), Lake Buena Vista, Florida
Team champion: Siena
Individual champion: Ben Ortwein, Rider
Potential at-large teams: None
Need to know: The Saints are now back-to-back MAAC champs after their three-shot win over Fairfield.
ACC
April 19-21, Charlotte (North Carolina) CC
Team champion: North Carolina
Individual champions: Michael Brennan, Wake Forest, and Frederik Kjettrup, Florida State
Potential at-large teams: Florida State, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Duke, Wake Forest, Notre Dame, Louisville, Clemson
Need to know: North Carolina downed Florida State in the final, 3-1-1, after taking the stroke-play portion by six shots over Florida State, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest. It's the Tar Heels' first ACC team crown since 2006. Brennan and Kjettrup played five playoff holes before both were declared co-champions. It's Brennan's second straight ACC individual title. Clemson finished 10th as a team and dropped to No. 60 in the national rankings, putting them very close to the bubble; the Tigers, though, are at least eligible for regionals after finishing the regular season right at .500, at 76-76-1.
Horizon League
April 20-22, Mission Inn Resort (El Campeon), Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida
Team champion: Wright State
Individual champion: Andrew Flynn, Wright State
Potential at-large teams: None
Need to know: Flynn topped his teammate Timmy Hollenbeck in a playoff as Wright State won the Horizon title for the third time in five seasons.
Upcoming championships
April 21-23: ASUN, Highland Oaks, Dothan, Alabama
April 21-23: Coastal, Dataw Island, St. Helena Island, South Carolina
April 21-23: Missouri Valley, The Club at Port Cima, Sunrise Beach, Missouri
April 21-23: SoCon, Reynolds Lake Oconee, Greensboro, Georgia
April 21-24: Ohio Valley, RTJ at The Shoals, Muscle Shoals, Alabama
April 22-24: Big 12, Whispering Pines GC, Trinity, Texas
April 22-24: Southland, Comanche Trace GC, Kerrville, Texas
April 22-25: C-USA, Texarkana (Texas) CC
April 22-25: Sun Belt, Annandale GC, Madison, Mississippi
April 23-25: Big Sky, The Wigwam Resort, Litchfield Park, Arizona
April 24-28: SEC, Sea Island GC (Seaside), St. Simons Island, Georgia
April 26-28: Atlantic-10, Evermore Resort, Orlando, Florida
April 26-28: Big Ten, Scioto CC, Columbus, Ohio
April 26-28: MAC, The Club at Chatham Hills, Westfield, Indiana
April 26-28: Mountain West, Emerald Valley GC, Creswell, Oregon
April 26-28: Northeast, Callaway Gardens, Pine Mountain, Georgia
April 26-28: Pac-12, Desert Forest GC, Scottsdale, Arizona
April 26-28: Patriot League, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
April 26-28: West Coast, Gold Mountain GC, Bremerton, Washington
April 26-28: WAC, GC at Chapparal Pines, Payson, Arizona
April 27-29: Big East, Riverton Pointe CC, Hardeeville, South Carolina
April 28-30: Big West, La Quinta (California) CC
April 28-30: Summit League, Covered Bridge GC, Sellersburg, Indiana