NCAA D-I Council recommends FCS playoffs in spring

(Stats Perform) - A 16-team spring playoff in FCS college football advanced to its final step when the NCAA Division I Council voted to recommend it to the governing body's Board of Directors on Wednesday.

The board will consider the recommendation during a meeting on Tuesday. The FCS championship committee developed the playoff plan and it was backed by the Division I Football Oversight Committee before being considered by the 40-member council.

The plan calls for the playoff pairings to be announced on April 18 followed by four rounds of games on consecutive weekends from April 24 to May 15. The national championship game would be held at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

All 13 FCS conferences postponed their league schedule this fall due to concerns over COVID-19. If health conditions allow for spring competition, the regular season would start in late February.

The spring playoff would be decreased from the usual 24 teams. Ten conference champions would still receive automatic bids, but there would be six at-large teams instead of the usual 14.

Schools that are playing this fall can be considered for the playoff field.

North Dakota State has captured the last three FCS championships.