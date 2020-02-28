NCAA committee proposes 2-minute limit on replay reviews

RALPH D. RUSSO (College Football Writer)
The Associated Press
The NCAA football rules committee is proposing two-minute limits on replay reviews and allowing players ejected from a game for targeting to remain in the bench area.

After meeting Friday in Indianapolis, the committee also recommended game officials be on the field 90 minutes before a contest begins - instead of the current 60 minutes - and a coach be on the field when players do pregame warmups.

The committee said it was concerned about “negative interactions” between teams before officials are on the field during pregame.

Proposals must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which is scheduled to discuss changes April 16.

