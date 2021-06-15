NCAA College World Series: Scores, schedules and how to watch and stream the games
NC State sent shockwaves through the college baseball world this past weekend in taking out the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA baseball tournament, Arkansas, in the super regional round.
The Wolfpack will hope to continue their hot streak when the College World Series gets under way this weekend in Omaha, Nebraska, as head coach Elliott Avent leads the team to its first CWS since 2013.
NC State and Stanford get things going Saturday at 2 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park in the first game of the opening round double elimination brackets. Vanderbilt and Arizona are the other two teams in NC State’s pod, and will face each other at 7 p.m.
Tennessee, Virginia, Texas and Mississippi State make up the other pod. The winner of each group will advance to the best-of-3 final.
Here’s the schedule
Saturday, June 19
Game 1: Stanford vs. NC State | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN
Game 2: Vanderbilt vs. Arizona | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Sunday, June 20
Game 3: Tennessee vs. Virginia | 2 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 4: Texas vs. Mississippi State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Monday, June 21
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 2 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Tuesday, June 22
Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | 2 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Wednesday, June 23
Game 9: 7 p.m. | ESPN
Thursday, June 24
Game 10: 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Friday, June 25
Game 11: 2 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 12: 7 p.m. | ESPN
Saturday, June 26
Game 13: 2 p.m. | ESPN (if necessary)Game 14: 7 p.m. | ESPN2 (if necessary)
CWS Finals (Best-of-3 series)
Game 1: 7 p.m. | Monday, June 28 | ESPN2
Game 2: 7 p.m. | Tuesday, June 29 | ESPN
Game 3: 7 p.m. | Wednesday, June 30 | ESPN2 (if necessary)