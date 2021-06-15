NCAA College World Series: Scores, schedules and how to watch and stream the games

Justin Pelletier
NC State sent shockwaves through the college baseball world this past weekend in taking out the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA baseball tournament, Arkansas, in the super regional round.

The Wolfpack will hope to continue their hot streak when the College World Series gets under way this weekend in Omaha, Nebraska, as head coach Elliott Avent leads the team to its first CWS since 2013.

NC State and Stanford get things going Saturday at 2 p.m. at TD Ameritrade Park in the first game of the opening round double elimination brackets. Vanderbilt and Arizona are the other two teams in NC State’s pod, and will face each other at 7 p.m.

Tennessee, Virginia, Texas and Mississippi State make up the other pod. The winner of each group will advance to the best-of-3 final.

Here’s the schedule

Saturday, June 19

Game 1: Stanford vs. NC State | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

Game 2: Vanderbilt vs. Arizona | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, June 20

Game 3: Tennessee vs. Virginia | 2 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 4: Texas vs. Mississippi State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Monday, June 21

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser | 2 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Tuesday, June 22

Game 7: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser | 2 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Wednesday, June 23

Game 9: 7 p.m. | ESPN

Thursday, June 24

Game 10: 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Friday, June 25

Game 11: 2 p.m. | ESPN2

Game 12: 7 p.m. | ESPN

Saturday, June 26

Game 13: 2 p.m. | ESPN (if necessary)Game 14: 7 p.m. | ESPN2 (if necessary)

CWS Finals (Best-of-3 series)

Game 1: 7 p.m. | Monday, June 28 | ESPN2

Game 2: 7 p.m. | Tuesday, June 29 | ESPN

Game 3: 7 p.m. | Wednesday, June 30 | ESPN2 (if necessary)

