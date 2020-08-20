NCAA close to providing free year of eligibility for fall sport athletes affected by pandemic, including football

The NCAA is progressing toward providing clarity on the eligibility situations for college athletes whose fall seasons were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCAA’s Division I Council on Wednesday presented an array of recommendations to the D-I Board of Governors for approval. The most impactful recommendation is to give all fall sport athletes “both an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it.”

In simpler terms, fall sport athletes would essentially be given a free year of eligibility should the Board of Governors approve the proposal as expected on Friday. That includes football, along with men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country.

Ordinarily, college athletes have five years to complete four seasons of competition. Now they will likely have six years to play five seasons of eligibility. Seniors who use the additional year of eligibility won’t count against team financial aid limits for 2021-22.

The D-I Council initially planned to recommend giving athletes who opted out of the fall season an extension of their five-year eligibility period and an additional season of competition if they participate in less than 50 percent of their sport’s maximum number of competitions. Since then, though, several conferences — including the Big Ten and Pac-12 — have voted to postpone fall sports. That caused the Council to “be even more flexible.”

“We continue to be committed to providing opportunities wherever possible,” said M. Grace Calhoun, the chair of the D-I Council.

The NCAA could essentially allow a free year of eligibility for fall-sport athletes whose seasons are affected by the pandemic.

12-hour schedule approved for football teams not playing in fall

For football teams not playing this fall, a 12-hour weekly schedule as recommended by the Football Oversight Committee was formally adopted by the D-I Council on Wednesday. The move applies to both FBS and FCS programs who are planning to compete in the spring and is effective Aug. 24 through Oct. 4. Each week will have two required days off.

The 12-hour figure will be studied further by the oversight committee to “determine appropriate levels of countable athletics activity for the remainder of the year.”

Here is the breakdown of those 12 hours, via the NCAA:

No more than five of those hours can be skill instruction, during which footballs, helmets and spider pads can be used. No contact would be allowed, but strength and conditioning, team, position and individual meetings and film review would be allowed within the 12-hour weekly limit. A four-hour daily limit on athletics activities is included.

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, the chair of the Football Oversight Committee, told ESPN that the 12-hour model was a compromise. The committee felt 20 hours was too much.

At least one coach, Penn State’s James Franklin, is not a fan.

“I don’t agree at all with the 12 hours. That makes no sense that other teams are going to be playing a season and we're only going to get to work with our guys for 12 hours,” Franklin said during a videoconference with reporters earlier Wednesday.

Other recommendations from D-I Council

The D-I Council made several other recommendations to the Board of Directors on Wednesday:

Schools should be prohibited from requiring student-athletes to waive legal rights regarding COVID-19 as a condition of athletics participation.

Schools should be prohibited from canceling or reducing athletics scholarships if a college athlete in any sport opts not to participate due to COVID-19.

That student-athletes who do not enroll full time during the 2020 fall term be provided some flexibility in the progress-toward-degree requirements that must be met for eligibility in future terms.

The financial aid of fall sport senior student-athletes who take advantage of the additional year of eligibility and extended clock should not count against team limits in 2021-22.

Like the others, these recommendations will be voted on by the NCAA’s Board of Governors on Friday.

