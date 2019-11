NCAA clears Memphis freshman Wiseman to return on Jan. 12

Alcorn State Memphis Basketball Memphis' James Wiseman, second from right, sits out the game along with Isaiah Stokes, right, in an NCAA college basketball game against Alcorn State Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. Malcolm Dandridge is first from right. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

The NCAA has cleared heralded freshman James Wiseman to return to the basketball court on Jan. 12.

Wiseman will sit out a total of 12 games under a decision announced by the NCAA.

The sports governing body also announced Wednesday that Wiseman must donate $11,500 to charity of his choice to regain his eligibility.

Wiseman withdrew his lawsuit against the NCAA on Nov. 14 after Memphis played him in the Tigers’ first three games of the season. The 16th-ranked Tigers were 2-1 with the 7-foot-1 center on the court.

Once Wiseman withdrew his lawsuit, Memphis held him out of a win over Alcorn State while working to resolve his eligibility status with the NCAA. His first game back will be when the Tigers visit South Florida.

The NCAA had ruled Wiseman was “likely ineligible” due to $11,500 coach Penny Hardaway gave the center’s family for moving expenses from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017.

