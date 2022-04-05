NCAA Champs: Inside Kansas epic comeback to beat UNC | Clear Play
Clear Play: We're on the ground after Kansas came back to win the national title in the NCAA Tournament. Find out how they beat the odds to win.
Kansas came out on top with a major comeback victory in this year's March Madness college basketball tournament. CBS News special correspondent James Brown broke down the men's championship game with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers.
Kansas was in big trouble. And then, the Jayhawks were controlling everything, rolling downhill, making the big shots that missed by miles earlier.
What does the national title mean for Ochai Agbaji’s legacy at Kansas? The NCAA championship places him in rare air among Jayhawks greats.
The Kansas Jayhawks beat the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 in the NCAA Men’s Championship game, overcoming a 16-point deficit to make the largest comeback in title game history. According to Brooklyn coach Steve Nash, there won’t be a comeback for Nets guard Ben Simmons in the regular season, but there very well might be a comeback for golf great Tiger Woods, who practiced at Augusta National in front of massive crowds ahead of the Masters, which tees off on Thursday.
Yahoo Sports College Basketball Expert Krysten Peek takes you through 1 Kansas incredible comeback to beat 8 North Carolina, and claim the school’s fourth National Championship.
NCAA President Mark Emmert committed a gaffe when presenting the NCAA championship trophy, calling Kansas the "Kansas City Jayhawks."
NEW ORLEANS (AP) In a national championship game nobody at Kansas will soon forget, Bill Self went from the Hall of Fame coach who far too often failed on the big stage to the brilliant mastermind of the biggest comeback in NCAA title-game history. Blitzed by North Carolina for most of the first 20 minutes Monday night, and after digging a seemingly insurmountable 40-25 deficit, the senior-heavy Jayhawks rallied for a 72-69 victory over the Tar Heels inside the boisterous Superdome to raise another long-awaited banner to the rafters of historic Allen Fieldhouse. ''I think when you're the all-time winningest program - just by a small margin - and when the inventor of the game was your first coach, and the likes of Adolph Rupp comes from Kansas and Dean Smith comes from Kansas and Wilt Chamberlain comes from Kansas, the expectations are where being good is OK but it's not enough,'' Self said.
A national title run pushed Kansas to No.1 in the final Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll followed by runner-up North Carolina and Duke.
No two basketball powers have stronger connections, both to each other and to the very game they’ve elevated to new heights through the years.
Your Kansas City... I mean Kansas Jayhawks are the national champions! Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde tape a late-night edition of the podcast breaking down all the action from New Orleans where KU topped UNC in a 72-69 thriller. The guys also dive into South Carolina's national title win over the UConn Huskies before debating if a pair of Waffle House golf shoes are a good purchase...
Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer discusses Kansas's historic win concluding the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament, how March Madness bettors and brackets fared, and how much tickets to the game cost fans.
Mass Street was a sea of people Monday night.
Historic comeback capped with heroic moment of sportsmanship
The Jayhawks won their fourth national championship and second under coach Bill Self, recovering in the second half to beat North Carolina.