NCAA Championship: Quarterfinal matchups, starting times

Top-ranked Auburn and four other top-10 programs are playing on at Omni La Costa.

The Tigers survived a 9-over opening nine in Monday’s final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championship to earn the sixth seed for match play. It’s Auburn first time in match play since it reached the semifinals in 2018, and the Tigers will face No. 9 Virginia, into the knockout stage for the second straight year, on Tuesday morning.

No. 2 Vanderbilt and No. 4 North Carolina will also compete in the quarterfinals. The Commodores, who will face seventh-seeded Ohio State, are back into match play a year after they finished a disappointing T-11 at nationals. The Tar Heels, as the fourth seed, earn another date with ACC rival Florida State, ranked sixth in the nation. North Carolina is 3-0 against the Seminoles in match play since the 2022 Stephens Cup final at Seminole; the Heels’ most recent win in the series came last month at the ACC Championship. North Carolina is just the third program in the match-play era to make the final eight in four straight seasons.

Illinois is the top seed for match play as it’s now reached Tuesday nine times in its past 13 NCAA Championships. The Illini will play reigning NCAA runner-up Georgia Tech, which has been without star player Christo Lamprecht since he withdrew prior to the second round with a back injury. Hiroshi Tai won the NCAA individual title, and he got up and down for par at his final hole to get his team in the clubhouse at 25 over, a shot clear of Oklahoma, three ahead of Tennessee and four in front of Florida, the defending NCAA champ, which began the day in solo eighth.

Here are the matchups and starting times for Tuesday's quarterfinals of the NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa:

(All times Eastern)

Illinois (1) vs. Georgia Tech (8)

OFF NO. 1 TEE

Tyler Goecke vs. Bartley Forrester, 9:50 a.m.

Jackson Buchanan vs. Kale Fontenot, 10 a.m.

Max Herendeen vs. Carson Kim, 10:10 a.m.

Piercen Hunt vs. Aidan Tran, 10:20 a.m.

Ryan Voois vs. Hiroshi Tai, 10:30 a.m.

North Carolina (4) vs. Florida State (5)

OFF NO. 10 TEE

Dylan Menante vs. Cole Anderson, 9:50 a.m.

Peter Fountain vs. Brett Roberts, 10 a.m.

Austin Greaser vs. Luke Clanton, 10:10 a.m.

David Ford vs. Tyler Weaver, 10:20 a.m.

Maxwell Ford vs. Frederik Kjettrup, 10:30 a.m.

Vanderbilt (2) vs. Ohio State (7)

OFF NO. 1 TEE

Jackson Van Paris vs. Jackson Chandler, 10:40 a.m.

Cole Sherwood vs. Maxwell Moldovan, 10:50 a.m.

Neal Shipley vs. Matthew Riedel, 11 a.m.

Adam Wallin vs. Gordon Sargent, 11:10 a.m.

Tyler Sabo vs. William Moll, 11:20 a.m.

Virginia (3) vs. Auburn (6)

OFF NO. 10 TEE

Josh Duangmanee vs. Carson Bacha, 10:40 a.m.

George Duangmanee vs. Brendan Valdes, 10:50 a.m.

Bryan Lee vs. Josiah Gilbert, 11 a.m.

Deven Patel vs. Jackson Koivun, 11:10 a.m.

Ben James vs. J.M. Butler, 11:20 a.m.