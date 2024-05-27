NCAA Champions: Georgia's Vidmanova and Mert Win National Doubles Championship

STILLWATER, Okla. – The duo of Aysegul Mert and Dasha Vidmanova etched their names in Georgia women’s tennis history, winning the NCAA Doubles National Championship after knocking off the No. 1 ranked tandem of Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen (Pepperdine), 7-6(4), 2-6, (11-9), at the Greenwood Tennis Center on Saturday.

Fast Facts

• Aysegul Mert and Dasha Vidmanova became the first Bulldog tandem in Georgia women’s tennis history to be crowned NCAA Doubles National Champions.

• Anastasiia Lopata’s epic run in the NCAA Singles Tournament came to an end just one match short, falling in the national championship match 6-4, 5-7, 3-6 to No. 8 Alexa Noel (Miami). Lopata became the lowest ranked player to ever reach the NCAA Singles Final.

• The three-set thriller marks the highest-ranked doubles victory for the first-year pair, capping off a tournament run that saw Mert and Vidmanova upset three top-10 ranked pairings (No. 3 Guzman/Shcherbinina (OU), No. 5-8 Komac/Sayfetdinova (Texas Tech), No. 1 Broadus/Tjen (Pepperdine).

• Aysegul Mert and Dasha Vidmanova (doubles) join elite company alongside Lisa Spain (singles), Angela Lettiere (singles), and Chelsey Gullickson (singles) as the only players in Georgia women’s tennis history to win NCAA individual titles.

• Aysegul Mert becomes the first Bulldog in Georgia women’s tennis history to win an NCAA individual title (singles or doubles) as a freshman.

Key Quotes

Junior Dasha Vidmanova: “I didn't know it was the first one but obviously it means a lot. Just the opportunity to play for Georgia in any way we can. It's a big honor and I'm really happy we could do it. Ays [Aysegul Mert] is just a freshman but I think she did a great job the whole year. It just means a lot.”

Freshman Aysegul Mert: “Representing this school means a lot itself, and especially winning titles for each other and for the school, nothing can really replace it. I'm glad I had a partner like Dasha who helped me, especially in tough matches. In matches where I was nervous and tired, I had no idea what to do in tough situations and she helped me a lot. I don't think it would be possible if I didn't have her.”

Up Next

Georgia finally caps off its 2024 season and its first year in the Drake Bernstein era. The Bulldogs finished the year as Co-Southeastern Conference Regular Season Champions, SEC Tournament Champions and NCAA Tournament Finalists. Individually, Anastasiia Lopata finished her sophomore season an NCAA Singles Finalists while Aysegul Mert and Dasha Vidmanova were crowned NCAA Doubles Champions.

