NCAA Board says yes to immediate eligibility for players who transfer multiple times

One of the biggest early-season storylines in college football last year surrounded the UNC football program.

Devontez Walker, a wide receiver who transferred in from Kent State, was denied eligibility because of transferring multiple times (NC Central, Kent State). This was tough – not only because of what he would bring to the Tar Heels with his talent, but because of how other transfers in the portal have been treated.

On Monday, April 22, student-athletes across college sports received some very encouraging news.

The NCAA Board approved immediate eligibility for multi-time transfers, helping the case of future student-athletes who want to transfer twice, like Walker and former college quarterback JT Daniels. This decision also prevents future NIL penalties, like previous ones Miami (FL) encountered with the Cavinder twins.

I am glad the NCAA decided to reverse course, but its ruling makes you wonder: how would this ruling have affected the North Carolina Tar Heels last season?

I don’t think it would have mattered much, as UNC won every game without Walker, but this ruling coming in 2023 could’ve made our offense that much more dangerous.

This ruling will, however, help North Carolina tremendously this year.

Joshua Harris, a Roxboro, NC-based defensive tackle who committed to the Tar Heels on Sunday, April 21, previously transferred from NC State to Ole Miss. Harris, a 6’4″, 325-pound mammoth of a defensive tackle, is crucial to the defensive line help UNC head coach Mack Brown has been seeking.

