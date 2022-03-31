NCAA betting: Will Coach K's magical run continue?

Each year the NCAA tournament is an incredible journey for sports bettors. The insanity that ensues during the early afternoons of the first round is truly unmatched. The unpredictability, coupled with a few Cinderella stories, consumes our lives as we become fans of the biggest underdogs who defy the odds before accepting their inevitable fate. It's always a fun run. For the schools, for the fans, and for us bettors.

We are in a different place now: the Final Four. This is where the clock has already struck twelve, the chaos has quieted, and four of the country's elite teams compete for the national championship. It's a different vibe, as we are now left clutching onto the final three games of the season. Let's make the best of it and end the season on a winning note. Here are my best bets for Saturday's Final Four matchups.

Lines from BetMGM.

Villanova (+4.5) over Kansas

The big story of this game is the injury to Wildcats guard Justin Moore. The side that bettors are taking is most likely driven by whether they believe Jay Wright's club has the depth to overcome his absence. Count me in as a believer. This isn't about the "Fallen Star Theory" where teams raise their level of play to rally behind an injured teammate. The Villanova basketball program doesn't need extra motivation, especially in the Final Four. It's about the confidence that if it plays its game, its coach will lead it to victory. Jay Wright has a 7-1 ATS record against Kansas under Bill Self and has beaten more talented Jayhawks teams in past tournaments while winning two national championships.

On the court, it will come down to which team can get defensive stops to control the tempo. Villanova is ranked 17th in defensive efficiency, and Kansas. The Jayhawks held Miami to 15 second-half points, which speaks volumes about their ability to take over a game. Villanova's hyper-efficient offense operates like an algorithm, using superior ball movement to relentlessly create open lanes where there appeared to be none. Connor Gillespie will get the Kansas frontcourt chasing and out of position, helping his team get to the line, where it does its best work. The Wildcats are shooting 90% from the free-throw line in the tournament, a massive edge compared to Kansas' 67%.

Last week's win over Houston revealed two important factors that will hold significant relevance to the Wildcats' chances. Wright's club can rebound with any team in the country, and the advantage from the charity stripe played a massive role in holding off Houston. Villanova will surely miss Justin Moore, but don't underestimate Jermaine Samuels' ability to hold his own against Ochai Agbaji. Villanova is the more consistent team, and Wright has a history of overcoming adversity. With the entire week to devise a game plan that Kansas will have to adapt to in real time, I will gladly take the better coach with the points.

Is another NCAA national title in Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's future? (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Duke (-4.5) over North Carolina

This can easily be the single-most important game in the history of this storied rivalry. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's final run will either go through North Carolina to play for a national championship or end at the hands of the rival Tar Heels. Both teams have high-powered offenses that will ensure the game matches the hype. North Carolina is averaging 82.5 points per game in the tournament behind Brady Manek's 47% shooting from 3-point range.

As impressive as Carolina has been in the tournament, it hasn't faced an explosive offense that can run in transition like the Blue Devils. Three of their four opponents have shot under 36% from the floor. Duke scored 80-plus points in both meetings against this North Carolina defense and was able to light up Texas Tech, the best defensive team in the country, for 78 points.

North Carolina was able to spoil "Coach K Day" but betting on a repeat performance in the Final Four is asking too much. Duke has been the better team the entire season, and I think the odds have some recency bias baked into the number. It took everything out of Carolina, including a 55-point second half, to put away Duke in the last meeting. A.J. Griffin was miserable in that game after lighting up the Tar Heels for a career-high 27 points in February. Despite Carolina's improved play, that game seems more like an outlier than a precursor of what's to come. I am going to back the team with the better offense, and the best player on the floor in Paolo Banchero. The storybook season continues for Coach K.

Stats provided by KenPom, haslametrics, teamrankings.com.