College basketball tourney tracker: All the conference champs who've booked March Madness tickets

Utah State head coach Craig Smith twirls a cut-down net after his team's upset of San Diego State in the Mountain West title game. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Between Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 15, 32 men’s college basketball teams of all shapes, pedigrees and sizes will celebrate championships. Thirty-two teams will secure invites to the 2020 NCAA tournament. They’ll do so in all sorts of fashions, some with blowouts, some with buzzer-beaters. And this, right here, will be your one-stop shop for all of them.

As March Madness hopefuls book their trips to the Big Dance, we’ll update this page with the most dramatic moments, the latest info, and the best stories, with the most recent always up top.

And we’ll begin with No. 1 of 32, which kickstarted the Madness in style on Saturday night.

Utah State stuns San Diego State in Mountain West

No. 1 of 32 was the winner of a Utah State-San Diego State Mountain West final with wide-ranging NCAA tourney implications. Utah State entered the showdown as a bubble team. San Diego State entered as a No. 1 seed.

The Aztecs left Las Vegas as a No. 2, because Utah State star Sam Merrill did this:

SAM MERRILL FOR THREE!@USUBasketball takes the lead with 2.6 seconds left#MWMadness pic.twitter.com/bZE63aQegp — Mountain West (@MountainWest) March 8, 2020

Merrill’s dagger shrunk the bubble by one spot, and confirmed the Aggies as our first Big Dance participant.

Up next: Murray State vs. Belmont, Part III

The second automatic bid of 2020 will be handed out by the Ohio Valley Conference on Saturday night. Murray State and Belmont aren’t what they were last year, but they shared the OVC’s regular season throne, and they do battle in the title game for the third straight year at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Winner goes to the NCAA tournament, loser doesn’t.

Then, on Sunday, it’s the Big South (Winthrop vs. Hampton, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN), the Atlantic Sun (Liberty vs. Lipscomb, 3 p.m. ET, ESPN), and the Missouri Valley.

Carnage in the Missouri Valley

The worst part of champ week is the mid-major powers who steamroll through their conferences for two months and then see all their work unravel in 40 minutes. Some conferences, like the Missouri Valley, barely reward their top seeds. Which leaves the conference susceptible to a day like Friday, when eighth-seeded Drake knocked off top-seeded Northern Iowa – less than a week after getting blown out by the Panthers, 70-43, in the regular-season finale.

No. 7 Valparaiso also stunned No. 2 Loyola in the quarters. No. 6 Missouri State upset No. 3 Indiana State. The result is that the MVC, for a second consecutive year, won’t be represented by its best team at the Big Dance – unless, that is, Northern Iowa sneaks in as an at large.

Bradley will meet Valpo or Missouri State in the final on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET (CBS).

This page will be updated between now and Selection Sunday every time an automatic qualifier punches its ticket.

