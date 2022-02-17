NCAA basketball betting: Which SEC teams can make some noise in March?

It's mid-February, which is one of the slower parts of the calendar year for sports. It's also the calm before the storm. Soon, we'll be experiencing playoff pushes from NHL and NBA teams. However, the most exciting sports event is fast approaching. March Madness is just a month away, and today we'll be breaking down which SEC teams can make some noise come tournament time.

Auburn is a prohibitive favorite to win regular-season title

Auburn is currently ranked No. 2 in the country, behind only Gonzaga. They sit at 24-2 overall and 12-1 in conference. The Tigers' only losses this season have come to UConn and Arkansas. Led by potential first overall pick in the NBA draft Jabari Smith, the Tigers are a force.

Auburn currently has a two-game lead in the SEC over Kentucky and Tennessee and a three-game lead over Arkansas. The Tigers have five games remaining in the regular season: at Florida, vs. Ole Miss, at Tennessee, at Mississippi State and vs. South Carolina.

Auburn is currently a -900 favorite to win the regular-season title in the SEC. If you want to throw up a prayer, Tennessee is +800, Kentucky is 12-to-1 and Arkansas is 50-to-1.

NCAA tournament locks

It's safe to project six teams from the SEC as a part of the 68 teams who will get a bid come Selection Sunday.

Auburn: As mentioned above, Auburn is one of the top teams in the country. The Tigers are currently projected as a No. 1 seed at BracketMatrix.com. Auburn is currently 10-to-1 to win the national championship, tied for the fourth-best odds in the nation.

Kentucky: John Calipari's team did not make the tournament in 2021, much to the surprise of every college basketball fan on this planet. However, the Wildcats are back with a vengeance. Kentucky is solidly projected as a two seed come March and has a chance to move up to the No. 1 line if it takes care of business in the SEC tournament. Kentucky is +800 to win it all, the second-best odds in the country.

John Calipari and Kentucky have a chance to make some noise out of the SEC. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Tennessee: Coming off a season where it lost in the first round as a No. 5 seed, Tennessee is in a good position to try and exact some revenge. The Volunteers are 19-6 overall and 10-3 in conference play. Most projections currently have Tennessee as a four seed come March, but some even have them as a potential three seed. Tennessee is 50-to-1 to win the national championship.

Alabama: Alabama has a win over Gonzaga this season, which shows you the ceiling of this group. The Crimson Tide also have wins over Baylor, Houston and Tennessee. When on top of their game, they can beat anyone. However, they also have losses to Iona, Missouri and Georgia. Their big wins will be enough to get them in, but they're a fleeting bunch. Alabama is currently projected as a five/six seed and has 40-to-1 odds to win it all.

LSU: LSU went 12-0 in non-conference play and then began SEC play 3-1 including wins over Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida. The Tigers then lost six of their next seven games before righting the ship recently with three straight wins. Much like Alabama, LSU currently finds itself as a five/six seed in most projections. LSU is 66-to-1 to win the national championship.

Arkansas: Arkansas has won 10 of its last 11 games to project itself firmly into the tournament picture. The Razorbacks lost to eventual champion Baylor in the Elite Eight during the 2021 tournament. Arkansas was a No. 3 seed last year, but this year they project as more of a six/seven seed. Arkansas is 80-to-1 to win it all come March.

On the bubble

With six teams projected to represent the SEC in the tournament, the conference will be well represented. Two other SEC teams find themselves on the bubble with a chance to crack the field should things bounce their way in this last part of the season and in the conference tournament.

Florida: Florida is 16-10 overall and 6-7 in SEC play. An early season win at Ohio State is the highlight of the Gators' resume, but they haven't been able to secure many other marquee wins. The Gators still have Auburn, Arkansas and Kentucky at home to finish off the regular season, plus an opportunity in the tournament to get some more wins on their resume. According to IN CC Stats, Florida has a 22.1% chance of securing an at-large bid. Florida is 200-to-1 to win it all at BetMGM.

Mississippi State: Mississippi State had a chance to make the tournament, but it seems like the Bulldogs are on the verge of squandering it. They're 14-11 overall and 5-7 in conference play. They've lost six of their last seven games and failed to pick up potentially massive wins over that stretch. There's six games left on their schedule, but I'm not sure how much wins over teams like Missouri, South Carolina or Vanderbilt would move the needle. Mississippi State has a 16.9% chance of securing a bid. The Bulldogs are 250-to-1 to win the national title.