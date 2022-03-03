NCAA basketball betting: Vermont will be popular March Madness pick from America East

What conference is responsible for the only 16-seed to win a game in the NCAA tournament's history? That would be the America East, of course. That accomplishment came in 2018 when the UMBC Retrievers knocked off the Virginia Cavaliers, who entered the tournament as the top overall seed.

However, if things go according to plan in the America East tournament, its representative won't be a 16-seed this time around. The Vermont Catamounts are one of the more intriguing teams from the mid-major conferences and will surely be a popular pick when people are filling out their brackets come mid-March. However, in order to get there, Vermont will need to avoid getting tripped up in the conference tournament.

Seeding and structure for America East tournament

The America East tournament gets underway on Sunday with four first-round matchups. It's a traditional eight-team bracket with no byes for the top seeds. The America East likes to live dangerously. Each team will need to win three games to claim the title.

Two teams from the conference will not be competing in the tournament. Maine will be excluded due to their last-place finish while Stony Brook has been banned from the tournament because they are leaving the conference next season.

All games will be played at the campus of the higher seeded team, meaning that home-court advantage is a factor when handicapping these games. Below are the expected seeds for the tournament:

Vermont (17-1 in conference play) UMBC (11-7) Hartford (10-8)* New Hampshire (10-8)* Albany (9-9) Binghamton (8-10) NJIT (6-12)* UMass-Lowell (6-12)*

* - This seeding assumes that Hartford defeats UMass-Lowell in the regular season finale on Thursday. If UMass-Lowell wins, flip Hartford and New Hampshire as well as NJIT and UMass-Lowell. Hartford is a 1.5-point favorite on Thursday.

Vermont is a massive favorite

No team is a bigger favorite to win its conference tournament than the Vermont Catamounts. According to TeamRankings.com, Vermont has nearly a 81% chance of cutting down the nets. That's a higher percentage than even Gonzaga in the WCC tournament. The Catamounts are massive favorites, and it's deserved.

Story continues

First and foremost, Vermont is one of the best mid-major schools in the country. The Catamounts rank 68th in NET and 70th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency. At one point, they won 14 straight games. Their only conference loss came on the road, in overtime and by a single point. In that game, Vermont was without leading scorer Ryan Davis as well as guard Finn Sullivan. Outside of that game, Vermont went 17-0 in conference play with an average margin of victory of 17.6 points.

Ryan Davis and Vermont will be a popular pick in the NCAA tournament if they win the America East tournament. (Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In addition to Vermont being very good, the rest of the America East isn't very good. While Vermont ranks top-70 in KenPom, the second best KenPom ranking in the conference is New Hampshire at 240. KenPom has Vermont as 11.3 points better than an average team while New Hampshire is 5.9 points worse than an average team. In other words, there's a 17.2-point gap between Vermont and the next best team.

Somehow, Vermont wasn't the preseason favorite to win the conference. Instead, that was Stony Brook. While that might have been blatantly wrong in hindsight, Stony Brook is banned from the America East tournament meaning Vermont will not have to worry about going against one of the conference's better teams.

Can anyone challenge Vermont?

The scary reality for teams like Vermont and South Dakota State in the Summit League is that their marvelous seasons can come crumbling down in an instant. While you can argue that they might be deserving, the reality is that these teams aren't getting an at-large bid if they get tripped up in their conference tournament. These conferences will send just one team to the NCAA tournament and if Vermont has a bad day, a team can steal that opportunity from them.

One team that might have a chance is Hartford. The Hawks represented the America East in the NCAA tournament in 2021 after defeating Vermont in the conference semifinals. Hartford is the only team to beat the Catamounts in conference play this season. If you're willing to bet against Vermont, Hartford seems like a decent pivot.

UMBC has some name recognition after their 2018 NCAA tournament victory over Virginia as a 16 seed. It has the No. 2 seed and will theoretically get to avoid Vermont until the finals if both teams run the table. The issue for UMBC? It's lost two games to Vermont this season by a combined 44 points.

As mentioned earlier, New Hampshire has the second-best KenPom ranking in the conference if you want to blindly follow the numbers. Stony Brook is not participating in the tournament, eliminating a potential dark horse. Albany's program has taken a step backwards after three straight NCAA tournament appearances a few years ago.

America East tournament history

Below are the last 10 winners of the America East tournament: