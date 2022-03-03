NCAA basketball betting: Towson looks to break long NCAA drought with CAA title

Yahoo Entertainment

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk appeared on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Tuesday night, where he discussed the heart attack he suffered in July of last year, and why he's glad it happened when it did. Odenkirk explained, "I had a heart attack. I was very lucky to have it on the set. There were some pros around, who immediately gave me CPR. Everybody listening, take a CPR class. Brush up on it. They saved my life." Odenkirk suffered a heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul on July 25th. However, according to the actor, that's not what his brain remembered. Odenkirk admitted, "I don't remember any of it. The next day, after the surgery, I woke up, my family was there. I was like, 'Hey!' I was like, 'I got to go back to work.' I'm in a hospital gown. They go, 'No you don't. You had a heart attack.' I'm like, 'No, no, what? No. I was at work.' They go, 'How did you get here?' And I go, My brain did this on it's own, 'I drove here and I parked on level two, because I knew you guys were here, and then I came in here,' and my wife goes, 'So you came in here, got in the bed and you put that gown on?' And I looked down and I was, like, yeah." "My brain made up a little story about how I had gotten there. Totally weird," added Odenkirk, who also shared that he's doing great since the incident. And it's a good thing – since fans are celebrating the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, which premieres on April 18th.