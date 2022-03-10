NCAA basketball betting: The glory of March was on full display Thursday afternoon

You don't need to wait until next week to get your tournament hoops fix. Conference tournaments are underway and teams are fighting for their NCAA tournament lives. There were over 60 games on the slate for Thursday at BetMGM. Friday and Saturday will also feature plenty of intriguing and drama-filled basketball.

If you missed out on the early afternoon slate on Thursday, you missed out on a lot. We saw Duke and Providence flirt with disaster. Both teams entered their respective conference tournament as the No. 1 seed, and both were on the ropes in the final minutes of their games. We also saw three teams erase deficits of at least 16 points in the second half.

March is here. It's beautiful. What have we learned today?

Lesson learned

Until the clock hits 0:00, you should not count your wins or losses in March. You can get away with doing that in January or February, but March is a completely different animal. On Wednesday, Arizona State blew a 14-point lead in the final three minutes against Stanford and ended up losing the game. However, that was only a warmup for what was to come on Thursday.

Prior to tip-off, one bettor at BetMGM placed a $220,000 bet on Indiana to cover the spread as a 3.5-point underdog against Michigan. That bettor must have given up hope. At halftime, Michigan led by 13 points. With under 13 minutes remaining in the game, Indiana was down 17.

Then, Indiana finished the game on a 31-9 run and ended up coming all the way back to win 74-69. The bettor ended up $200,000 richer against all odds. At one point via live-betting, Indiana was a 14.5-point underdog and 28-to-1 on the moneyline.

Once that game wrapped up, we turned our attention to the SEC where Texas A&M was a 2.5-point underdog and +120 on the moneyline against Florida. Both teams find themselves on the fringes of the bubble and needed to win desperately.

The Aggies led by eight at halftime and they opened up a 16-point lead in the second half. With just 1:07 left in the game, Texas A&M was up nine points. Texas A&M bettors must have felt very secure, especially considering they were the ones getting points in this one. However, Florida forced overtime and everyone knows that overtime is usually bad news for an underdog.

With the game tied at 80 in overtime, Florida turned the ball over thanks to a "wedgie" and the possession arrow pointing Texas A&M's way. That set up this shot:

Texas A&M bettors got the win they deserved, but it certainly didn't come easily.

In the Big 12 tournament, TCU was a 5.5-point underdog against Texas. In the first half, TCU went down 20 points against the Longhorns, but not so fast.

Hopefully, you placed a second half bet on TCU because they came all the way back to win. It was a disgusting meltdown for Texas and new coach Chris Beard, who is in his first year in Austin. How do we feel about Texas heading into the NCAA tournament?

What do we take away?

So what are we taking away from all of this madness before the tournament? I think it's a good lesson as to what we should expect once the big dance gets underway next week.

First and foremost, never, ever, ever turn a game off. I made the mistake of thinking my Texas A&M bet was a winner when they were up nine with just about a minute left. It ended up being a winner, but I had to sweat through overtime to get there.

Indiana came all the way back to beat Michigan and keep their NCAA tournament dreams alive. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Second of all, don't be afraid to live bet these games. As mentioned earlier, Indiana was 28-to-1 at one point in the second half to come back and beat Michigan. TCU had similar odds to come back and win against Texas. Teams blow leads and have incredible comebacks every year in this tournament.

Third of all, this stuff is unpredictable and crazy things happen. Bet smart and don't go over your own head because there's a reason they call it "March Madness."