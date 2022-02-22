NCAA basketball betting: Texas Tech in a good spot Tuesday night

The final week in February is the perfect time to get ramped up on the college basketball landscape as the conference tournaments are approaching. We have a few weeks of anticipation before one of the most exciting sports betting events of the year is upon us in March Madness. The NBA may have taken a break, but college basketball never sleeps this time of year. Tuesday night's schedule provides bettors with close to 30 games, including eight teams that are ranked in the Top 25. Here are my two best bets, including a big favorite at home and a short road dog that is certainly live to win outright.

Oklahoma at No. 9 Texas Tech (-10.5)

These two teams have headed in opposite directions since the Sooners got the best of the Red Raiders in Norman two weeks ago. The 70-55 loss ignited Texas Tech on a three-game winning streak while the Sooners have slumped to three losses. Oklahoma was able to beat the Red Raiders off an incredible shooting night in which Umoja Gibson buried 8-of-11 shots from beyond the arc. The Sooners shot 46% from 3-point range, a massive advantage compared to Texas Tech's 2-of-17 night from deep.

Texas Tech forward Kevin Obanor celebrates the team's win over Texas in an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

It's going to be incredibly challenging for Oklahoma to repeat that performance on the road against the second-ranked defense in the country. The Sooners have shot 28% from 3-point range in their three-game slump, and they are unlikely to break out in a hostile environment. Texas Tech is 16-0 in Lubbock this season and has been a profitable 13-3 ATS with a 21.7 average margin of victory. Oklahoma is 3-4 ATS as road dog and only 4-10 overall against Big 12 opponents. The Red Raiders should dominate the paint and the glass where they have averaged 33 rebounds in the past 10 games. In a revenge spot with an elite home-court advantage, I'm comfortable the Red Raiders will run them out of the building.

UNLV (+1.5) at Nevada

The Runnin' Rebels are quietly building confidence off two straight wins, including Saturday night's 72-51 route of Colorado State. After getting some key wing defenders healthy, UNLV's defense has stepped up as of late, holding Colorado State to 34% shooting from the field. The Rebels are 6-1 ATS in their last seven, including an 11-point home win against Nevada where they limited the Wolfpack to 34% shooting from the field and a 17% mark from 3-point range. Team defense travels and I expect the Rebels to put the clamps on Nevada's offense again.

I see Nevada as being overvalued coming off back-to-back wins against a weak San Jose State team that is 0-13 in the Mountain West. Nevada dropped six straight games before this recent three-game run. I understand this is a revenge spot, but how much weight does that carry when Nevada is a brutal 2-9 ATS at home. UNLV has shown recently that it can win games even when star guard Bryce Hamilton is off the floor, and I expect it to keep it competitive enough to get the cover.

Stats provided by kenpom and teamrankings.com.