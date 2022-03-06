NCAA basketball betting: Rick Pitino, Iona can get back to NCAA tourney by winning MAAC

Rick Pitino is on the precipice of leading Iona back into the NCAA tournament and he’s got a team capable of making some noise if it gets there.

First, though, the Gaels need to take care of business in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament. At 17-3 in conference play, Iona is the MAAC’s No. 1 seed and enters tournament play having won six of its last seven.

This is a very competitive league. Of those 17 Iona wins, 10 came by a single-digit margin. The teams seeded No. 5 through 11 all have between seven and nine conference victories. And the MAAC is a one-bid league, so Pitino’s crew cannot afford a slip-up.

The MAAC tournament starts Tuesday at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The championship will be decided on Saturday, March 12. Here’s what you need to know before you bet it at BetMGM.

MAAC standings

1. Iona (17-3 in conference)

2. Saint Peter’s (14-6)

3. Siena (12-8)

4. Monmouth (11-9)

5. Niagara (9-11)

6. Marist (9-11)

7. Fairfield (8-12)

8. Manhattan (8-12)

9. Rider (8-12)

10. Canisius (7-13)

11. Quinnipiac (7-13)

ALBANY, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Iona Gaels Head Coach Rick Pitino reacts tp a play on the court during the second half of the College Basketball game between the Iona Gaels and the Siena Saints on February 11, 2022, at MVP Arena in Albany, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Favorites

Iona: In Pitino’s two years at Iona, the Gaels are 37-12 overall with a 23-6 mark in MAAC play. Iona made a statement early this season by beating Alabama. Later on, the Gaels won their first 11 conference games before closing out the regular season by winning six of seven and earning the MAAC regular season championship. The Gaels lead the MAAC in scoring, field goal percentage, assists and blocks and are second in rebounding. This is a balanced team but the two players to know are Tyson Jolly and Nelly Junior Joseph. Jolly, an SMU transfer, is the team’s leading scorer at 14.5 points per game while the 6-foot-9 Junior Joseph chips in 12.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

Saint Peter’s: This is the MAAC’s best defensive team. The Peacocks rank No. 37 nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric. They depend on three long, rangy 6-foot-7 forwards: KC Ndefo and twin brothers Fousseyni Drame and Hassan Drame. Ndefo is the best of that bunch. He averages 10.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 blocks per game and 1.3 steals per game. He had 11 blocks in a game back in February.

A long shot worth considering

Niagara: By getting that No. 5 seed, Niagara gets a spot in the quarterfinals against Monmouth on Thursday. Niagara beat Monmouth the last time they met, and the winner of that game will meet Iona in the semifinals (assuming Iona beats the winner of the 8-9 matchup). Niagara also has a win over Iona under its belt this season. In that one, the Purple Eagles got 26 points from Marcus Hammond. Hammond, a senior, is one of the best scorers in the league and is the type of player than can put a team on his back in tournament play.