NCAA basketball betting: Nearly 80% of money is on Duke to win the ACC tournament

There's less than a week until Selection Sunday. In fact, we're less than a week from the First Four in Dayton and just a little over a week away from the NCAA tournament kicking off in full. Here at Yahoo Sportsbook, we've already previewed every single conference tournament.

Eleven conferences have already decided their automatic bids. One more gets decided tonight in the Patriot League. Colgate is a 6.5-point favorite over Navy and the winner will be dancing. However, all of the big conference tournaments are getting underway this week. Who do bettors like across the six major conferences in college basketball?

Nearly 80% of the money is on Duke

It should be no surprise that bettors love Duke in the ACC tournament. Not only are they arguably the biggest brand in college basketball, but they are the best team in the ACC this season. Duke is a -125 favorite to win the tournament.

Bettors like Mike Krzyzewski and Duke to win the ACC tournament ahead of the coach's final NCAA tournament. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Despite being an odds-on favorite, 79% of the betting handle is backing Duke to get the job done in the final ACC tournament of Mike Krzyzewski's career. Behind Duke, North Carolina is getting 11% of the action. North Carolina opened at 10-to-1 to win the ACC tournament, but that number is down to +700.

Behind Duke and UNC, only Wake Forest has gotten more than 2% of the betting handle. Wake Forest is 10-to-1 to win the tournament. They are one of the many ACC teams in this tournament who find themselves on the bubble when it comes to the NCAA tournament picture.

Bettors like Purdue in Big Ten tournament

Illinois won three straight games at the end of the season to steal a portion of the Big Ten regular season title from Wisconsin. However, neither of those two teams are the favorite to win the Big Ten tournament.

Purdue enters as the betting favorite. After opening at +250, the Boilermakers are down to +200 currently at BetMGM. Purdue is getting over 30% of the bets and 40% of the money, which is the highest mark in both categories. Led by Jaden Ivey, Purdue has the best offense in the country but their defensive efficiency leaves a lot to be desired.

Behind Purdue, there are three teams getting at least 12% of bets. Those teams are Iowa (+400), Illinois (+375) and Michigan State (14-to-1). The Spartans enter as winners of just three of their final ten games and it'll be interesting to see if they can figure some things out before the NCAA tournament.

Baylor is the popular pick in Big 12

It's hard to deny that the Big 12 was the best conference in college basketball this season. They've got four teams in the top-15 of KenPom's rankings, and they also don't have a team outside of the top-71. Theoretically, any team could beat any other team on any given day. That makes the Big 12 tournament a must watch.

Kansas and Baylor enter the tournament as co-favorites at +210. However, bettors are picking a side. Currently, 28% of bets are backing the Bears while just 15% of the action is on Kansas. In fact, Texas Tech (+350) has gotten more betting love than Kansas.

West Virginia surprisingly finished the season in the basement of the Big 12. WVU enters the tournament with 80-to-1 odds to win it all and people are taking their shot with the Mountaineers. Nearly seven percent of the action is people buying a lottery ticket on West Virginia. Can you blame them?

The bets are very split in the SEC

Kentucky enters the SEC conference tournament as the betting favorite at +175. However, three teams are getting more bets than the Wildcats.

Tennessee is getting the most bets of any team in the SEC. They sit at +325 to win the tournament. The Vols finished the season by winning 12 of their final 13 games in conference play. The only time they were tripped up was in Fayetteville against Arkansas. They avenged that loss in the regular season finale in Knoxville.

Auburn, the regular season title winner, is getting the second most bets with +260 odds. Arkansas has beaten all three of these teams mentioned within the last month, so bettors are taking a shot on the Razorbacks at +700 odds. Once you get past those three teams, you finally get to Kentucky who is getting the fourth most bets in the conference.

Bettors also like Arizona and Villanova

Arizona was not expected to win the Pac-12 at the start of the season, but there's no denying that they've been the best team in that conference this season. The Wildcats are -150 to win the Pac-12 tournament, and over 35% of bets and 50% of the betting handle is backing Arizona. No other team in the conference is getting more than 15% of the bets.

Outside of Arizona, bettors are taking a shot with Colorado at 20-to-1. Colorado won seven of their final eight games in the regular season, including a win over Arizona. The Buffaloes are getting just under 15% of bets, the second highest mark in the conference.

In the Big East, Villanova is getting the most love. The Wildcats (different Wildcats this time) finished the regular season in second place in the conference but most analytical-minded people consider Providence a giant fraud. Therefore, Villanova enters the tournament as a +165 betting favorite. Villanova is getting over 28% of the betting action.

Sharp bettors seem to be interested in Xavier, who enters the tournament at 18-to-1 odds to win it. Despite getting just 11% of bets, over 25% of the money is backing the Musketeers to win the Big East tournament.