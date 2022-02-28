NCAA basketball betting: Murray State the favorite in OVC tournament

As we approach March, the NCAA tournament becomes the focus of the sports world. However, before we get to March Madness, we need to play the conference tournaments to figure out which teams will be playing in the big dance.

The Ohio Valley Conference tournament gets underway on Wednesday and it's an interesting conference. Murray State is a large favorite, but there are teams capable of pulling off the upset. The OVC has sent multiple teams to the tournament just once in the last 34 years, is there a possibility that changes this year? Let's dive in.

OVC tournament structure and seeding

The OVC tournament gets underway on Wednesday and the championship game will be played on Saturday. The entire tournament will be played at a neutral site in Evansville, Indiana. The top eight teams in the conference have qualified for the tournament and the seeding is as follows:

Murray State 28-2 (18-0) Belmont 25-6 (15-3) Morehead State 21-10 (13-5) Southeast Missouri State 13-17 (8-9) Tennessee State 13-17 (8-10) Austin Peay 12-16 (8-10) Tennessee Tech 10-20 (7-10) SIU-Edwardsville 11-20 (5-13)

The top four teams will get a bye to the quarterfinals while the top two teams will get a bye to the semifinals. In other words, Murray State and Belmont need to win just two games, Morehead State and Southeast Missouri State need to win three games while the other four teams would need to win four games in four days.

Who's the favorite?

March Madness is so beloved and enthralling due to the constant upsets and cinderella runs. However, teams are favorites for a reason.

Murray State is in a class of its own when it comes to teams in the conference. They went undefeated in conference play and have just two losses on the season, one of which was to Auburn. Our own Frank Schwab went in depth on the Racers a few days ago. Not only is Murray State elite when it comes to its competition, the rankings and analytics say it's a good team, period. Led by KJ Williams and Tevin Brown, the Racers rank 24th in NET and 26th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency.

KJ Williams and Murray State are the favorites to win the OVC tournament and make the NCAA tournament. (Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In this tournament, the path for Murray State seems favorable. As mentioned earlier, they get a double-bye and will need to win just two games in the tournament to clinch the title. Additionally, as the one-seed, they'll avoid Belmont and Morehead State in the semifinals and would need to beat just one team with a winning record on the season. As a result, Murray State is a significant betting favorite to win the tournament.

Who else can compete?

Looking at the regular season standings, it seems pretty clear that the OVC is a conference with a clear distinction between teams. There are three teams with over 20 wins on the season and then the rest of the conference finished with a losing record in the regular season. While a miracle run by one of the lesser teams is certainly possible, we aren't banking on it.

Belmont entered the season as the favorite to win the conference. While it didn't turn out that way in the regular season, the Bruins still had a solid season finishing with a 25-6 record. Belmont finished the season by winning 10 of its last 11 games. Unfortunately, the one loss isn't confidence-inspiring as we head into the tournament. Belmont got blown out by Murray State last week, losing 76-43. Belmont has the second best odds to win the conference tournament.

The only other team that seems like a realistic option is Morehead State. Morehead finished with 21 wins a year after winning the conference tournament in 2021 and getting a bid to the NCAA tournament as a 14-seed. If you're feeling another run from the Eagles, they're an intriguing long shot bet.

Which of these teams will play in March Madness?

The OVC has for the most part been a one-bid league. Only twice in the history of the conference has a team gotten an at-large bid.

If Murray State gets tripped up in this tournament, there's a good chance that it still gets in based on its 28-2 record and perfect record in conference play. However, no mid-major ever wants to leave its tournament fate in the hands of the committee.

Come mid-March, the winner of this tournament will get an automatic bid to the big dance, like always. If the winner of the OVC tournament is Murray State, they'll almost certainly be the only team from the conference to get a bid. If the winner of this tournament is anyone other than the Racers, the conference might have two teams in the big dance for just the third time ever.

OVC tournament history

Below are the last ten winners of the OVC conference tournament: