NCAA basketball betting: Kansas, Baylor are co-favorites to win Big 12 tournament

Baylor won its first-ever national championship last year and is looking to recapture that glory this season. But before embarking on another run through March Madness, the Bears have the Big 12 tournament to play.

Last year — before that national title — Baylor came up short in conference tournament play, losing in the semifinals. Kansas did the same. Those two are the Big 12 regular season co-champions this season, are co-favorites to win the conference tournament and are among the betting favorites to win the national championship at BetMGM.

But beyond Baylor and Kansas, there’s plenty of competition in the Big 12 with four other teams seen as near-locks to reach the NCAA tournament. This should be one of the better conference tournaments of the year. It begins on Wednesday in Kansas City. Here’s what you need to know before you bet it at BetMGM.

Big 12 standings

1. Kansas (14-4, +210 to win)

2. Baylor (14-4, +210)

3. Texas Tech (12-6, +350)

4. Texas (10-8, +600)

5. TCU (8-10, +1800)

6. Iowa State (7-11, +2500)

7. Oklahoma State (7-11)*

8. Oklahoma (7-11, +3300)

9. Kansas State (6-12, +6600)

10. West Virginia (4-14, +8000)

*Oklahoma State is ineligible

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) won the Big 12 Player of the Year. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Favorites

Kansas (+210): At 25-6 overall, Kansas has been one of the most consistent teams in the country this season. Though a few late-season road losses, including one to Baylor, cost the Jayhawks an outright Big 12 title, this is a team that can beat you in a variety of ways. Veteran guards Ochai Agbaji, the Big 12 Player of the Year, and Christian Braun lead the scoring efforts, averaging 19.8 and 14.9 points per game respectively. Both can crash the glass and are good 3-point shooters, too. The Jayhawks also have David McCormack and Jalen Wilson on the interior. Both average just over 10 points and seven rebounds per game.

Baylor (+210): Despite injuries to LJ Cryer and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, Baylor keeps finding ways to win. Cryer, the team’s best 3-point shooter at 46.8%, is dealing with a foot injury but could return at some point this postseason. Tchamwa Tchatchoua, a key interior defender, is out for the year. James Akinjo has been banged up throughout the season but has been stellar over the past week, including posting 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a road win over Texas. When Akinjo is on, Baylor can beat anybody. The Bears have won seven of their last eight games and are again clicking following a mid-year slump.

Texas Tech (+350): Despite Chris Beard leaving for Texas, Texas Tech has put together a tremendous season in Year 1 under Mark Adams. There are a lot of transfers on this roster, but Adams has found a recipe that works — especially on the defensive end. The Red Raiders don’t always play the most aesthetically pleasing brand of basketball, but they are arguably the best defensive team in the country. Entering tournament play, the biggest question surrounding TTU is its subpar 3-point shooting. The Red Raiders shoot just 31.4% from distance.

A long shot worth considering

TCU (+1800): TCU is just a tough team that plays up to its competition. The Horned Frogs are 7-8 straight-up and 10-4-1 ATS as an underdog this season. If TCU can get past Texas in the quarterfinals, it would set up a potential semifinal matchup against Kansas. TCU and Kansas played back-to-back games last week. TCU won the first meeting 74-64 and then dropped the rematch 72-68. There’s no reason to think TCU wouldn’t be competitive against Kansas if they play a third time.