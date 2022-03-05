Illinois betting: Are the Illini a good bet to win the NCAA tournament?

The NCAA tournament is fast approaching and this feels like a year where the field is wide open.

Gonzaga, last year’s national runner-up, is the current betting favorite to win the national championship at BetMGM with +375 odds. Beyond Gonzaga, Arizona and Kentucky are next at +600 and +800, respectively.

After that, things get crowded with 15 teams listed between +1000 and +5000 on the odds board. Included in that mix is Illinois at +2200 to win the national championship.

Last year, Illinois finished second in the Big Ten during the regular season and then won the conference tournament. Red hot entering March Madness, the Fighting Illini were the No. 1 seed in the Midwest but ended up getting upset by Loyola-Chicago in the second round.

Illinois is determined not to let that happen this time around.

Entering Sunday’s regular-season finale at home against Iowa, Illinois is 21-8 overall with a 14-5 mark in Big Ten play. The Illini have won three of their last four and have the talent to make a deep run into the month of March. The fact that Illinois is +2200 to win it all and Wisconsin, the Big Ten’s regular-season champion, is listed at +5000 says a lot about the talent of Brad Underwood’s squad.

What makes the Illini so good? And what could hurt them during tournament play? Here’s a closer look if you’re considering a futures bet for the national championship.

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) grabs a rebound against Michigan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

What makes Illinois a national championship contender?

Illinois has a dominant big man in Kofi Cockburn. The 7-foot, 285-pound junior averages 21.5 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. If he gets consistent touches near the rim, he’s virtually unguardable with his size and strength. There’s no better example of that than his 37-point, 12-rebound effort in a win over Wisconsin in early February. That’s what he is capable of.

And when teams throw multiple bodies at Cockburn, the Illini have an array of capable 3-point shooters. Alfonso Plummer leads that charge. Plummer, a Utah transfer, is averaging 15.5 points per game and shooting 42.3% from distance. He plays in the backcourt alongside fifth-year senior Trent Frazier, who is never shy about firing from beyond the arc. Frazier, one of the Big Ten’s best defenders, has made 307 threes in his college career.

Jacob Grandison is also a consistent outside shooter at 40.8%. You also can’t discount Andre Curbelo coming off the bench. Curbelo has missed a lot of time this year, but he was an X-factor for the Illini last season. He’s struggled to get into a rhythm this year, but if he hits his stride and is creating off the dribble, it makes Illinois even more dangerous.

What could hurt Illinois in tournament play?

Illinois wants to play fast, and that can lead to turnovers. The Illini average 12.5 turnovers per game, the third-worst mark in the Big Ten. And when Illinois doesn’t dictate the pace and gets pulled into a half-court game, it tends to struggle.

The loss to Loyola-Chicago in last year’s NCAA tournament was a clear-cut example of that. The Ramblers slowed things down and forced Illinois to play with a ton of discipline on defense. They couldn’t do it. And that Illinois team had Ayo Dosunmu, who is currently having an excellent rookie season for the Chicago Bulls.

Illinois had issues with that kind of game on Thursday night against Penn State, a team that lacks athleticism and top-end talent, but keeps games close by slowing down the pace and mixing up its defenses.

Illinois ended up winning 60-55, but PSU led at halftime and was finding success while posting up Illinois’ smaller guards on offense. Cockburn was also limited to just 11 points on seven shots while Frazier, Plummer, Grandison and key bench piece Coleman Hawkins were a combined 5-of-17 from deep.

That’s the type of matchup Illinois will want to avoid in tournament play.