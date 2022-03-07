NCAA basketball betting: Gonzaga, Arizona, Kentucky betting favorites to win national title

With the college basketball regular season officially in the rearview mirror and the NCAA tournament on the horizon, it’s a good time to look at the updated national championship odds.

With +375 odds, Gonzaga remains the betting favorite at BetMGM. The top-ranked Bulldogs were national runners-up last season, losing to Baylor. This year, Gonzaga is 24-3 overall entering Monday night’s West Coast Conference tournament semifinal matchup against San Francisco. The Bulldogs will almost certainly be a No. 1 seed when the bracket is announced on Selection Sunday.

Behind Gonzaga is Arizona at +600. Arizona is in its first season under Tommy Lloyd, a longtime Gonzaga assistant under Mark Few. In the fallout from the end of the Sean Miller era, there wasn’t a lot expected from the Wildcats. They opened the season at +5000 to win the national title but have slowly moved up toward the top of the odds board as the season progressed.

Two traditional powers, Kentucky and Duke, are next in line at +800 and +1000, respectively. Though Kentucky ended up finishing a game behind Auburn in the regular season SEC standings, the oddsmakers still look at John Calipari’s team as a viable national title contender. Duke, meanwhile, won its first outright ACC regular season crown since 2010 in Mike Krezyzewski’s final season in Durham. Coach K’s final home game was spoiled by rival North Carolina on Saturday night, but Duke should be extra motivated entering tournament play.

Baylor, the defending national champion, has dealt with an array of injuries this season but has the best odds among Big 12 teams at +1100. The Bears are Big 12 co-champions with Kansas, which is listed at +1400.

Between Baylor and Kansas are Purdue and Auburn at +1200. Elsewhere, Villanova is listed at +2000, Texas Tech is +2200, and UCLA and Illinois are both listed at +2500.

Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren (34) before an NCAA college basketball game against St. Mary's in Moraga, California, on Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Which teams are most popular among bettors?

Duke and Arizona have received the most national championship bets at BetMGM, but it’s Gonzaga that has received the most money.

Duke and Arizona have each received 8.8% of the bets, just ahead of Gonzaga at 8.4%. Gonzaga, though, has received 12.2% of the money, edging Arizona (10.8%), Kentucky (9.6%) and Duke (9.1%).

Kentucky has received the fourth-most bets at 8.3% and the third-most money at 9.6%.

Auburn and Purdue have also been popular bets. Auburn has received 7.4% of the bets and 8.1% of the money. Purdue has received 7% of the bets and 7.7% of the money. Additionally, Baylor has received 4.5% of the bets and money.

No other team has received more than 4% of the bets or money.