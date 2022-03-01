NCAA basketball betting: Don't be afraid of high total in Kentucky-Ole Miss clash

March has finally arrived. If you haven't started betting on college basketball, now is the time to jump on board.

We are still two weeks from the First Four tipping off, but there is plenty of action to get us prepared for the beautiful chaos that will ensue with March Madness. The conference tournaments are starting and teams are positioning themselves for Selection Sunday. These games matter. Tonight, I targeted two games with three teams ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll. Here are my best bets for Tuesday's men's college basketball action.

The Boilermakers are coming off a disappointing loss to Michigan State where they shot 1-of-9 from 3-point range and turned the ball over 17 times. Coming off a bad loss in a revenge spot, I'm betting we see the best version of the Boilermakers on the road with their backs against the wall. I expect Purdue to be dialed in for this pivotal matchup as it looks to catch Wisconsin in the conference standings. The Boilermakers' offense leads the nation in efficiency and is still very effective away from home, shooting over 38% from downtown.

This will be Jaden Ivey's opportunity to showcase how his combination of athleticism and offensive artistry can take over a critical game. He watched Wisconsin's Johnny Davis steal the show when the Badgers upset Purdue on their home court in January. Davis' monster game included 37 points, 14 rebounds and a 9-of-12 night from the free-throw line. Considering the stakes, it will take another Herculean effort by Davis to put Purdue away for good this time. I am betting Ivey doesn't let that happen. The Boilermakers will shoot the lights out and dominate the boards on the few shots that don't fall. Lay the points with Purdue.

The Wildcats take on the Rebels looking to bounce back after a close loss to Arkansas. Kentucky will look to fine-tune its offense by getting TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler more minutes against a short-handed Ole Miss team limping to the finishing line. The Rebels have lost six of its last seven games, and it's fair to wonder how they will get stops against the Kentucky offense. The Cats should dominate in transition and take want they want down low with the best big man in the country, Oscar Tshiebwe.

The Rebels are on a 6-0 run hitting the over as the season winds down, and Kentucky has all the offensive firepower required to keep that streak going. High totals haven't been a problem, so I wouldn't let the current total of 140.5 scare you off. This season, the total has closed above 138 in eight games for Ole Miss. They are 7-1 to the over with the only under coming way back in November. Kentucky will do the heavy lifting at home, ensuring this goes over the total.