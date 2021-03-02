NCAA basketball betting: Conference tournament odds released

Sam Cooper
Championship week in college basketball is fast approaching, and BetMGM has released odds for many of the top conference tournaments.

Some low-major conference tournaments have already begun, but the marquee leagues — the ones that produce multiple NCAA tournament bids — have their tournaments on tap for next week. Conference tournaments are crucial for teams on the bubble scratching and clawing to move on to March Madness, and for those whose only hope at playing in the tournament is an automatic berth from winning a conference tournament title.

As of Tuesday morning, BetMGM has odds for nine of the conference tournaments. And with the calendar now turned to March, the sportsbook said it is seeing “increased betting action" on college basketball. That will only increase as the month progresses.

Here are the opening odds:

AAC (First round: March 11)

  • Houston: -250

  • Memphis: +500

  • SMU: +600

  • Wichita State +600

  • South Florida: +2500

  • Tulsa: +4000

  • Cincinnati: +8000

  • UCF: +8000

  • East Carolina: +10000

  • Tulane: +15000

  • Temple: +20000

Atlantic 10 (First round: March 3)

  • St. Louis: +250

  • VCU: +250

  • St. Bonaventure: +300

  • Richmond: +400

  • Davidson: +1000

  • Dayton: +1200

  • Rhode Island: +3000

  • UMass: +4000

  • Duquesne: +10000

  • George Mason: +10000

  • George Washington: +30000

  • La Salle: +30000

  • St. Joseph’s: +30000

  • Fordham: +30000

ACC (First round: March 9)

  • Florida State: +250

  • Virginia: +350

  • North Carolina: +500

  • Louisville: +500

  • Virginia Tech: +500

  • Duke: +1400

  • Clemson: +1400

  • Georgia Tech: +2500

  • Pittsburgh: +2500

  • Syracuse: +5000

  • NC State: +10000

  • Miami: +15000

  • Notre Dame: +15000

  • Boston College: +25000

  • Wake Forest: +25000

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - JANUARY 18: Malik Osborne #10 of the Florida State Seminoles celebrates after dunking the ball against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC YUM! Center on January 18, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Florida State is the current betting favorite to win the ACC tournament. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Big 12 (First round: March 10)

  • Baylor: -175

  • Kansas: +500

  • West Virginia: +600

  • Texas: +700

  • Texas Tech: +800

  • Oklahoma: +1000

  • TCU: +15000

  • Kansas State: +30000

  • Iowa State: +50000

Big East (First round: March 10)

  • Villanova: +150

  • Creighton: +175

  • Xavier: +450

  • UConn: +500

  • Seton Hall: +800

  • Providence: +4000

  • Marquette: +6600

  • St. John’s: +6600

  • Butler: +8000

  • Georgetown: +20000

  • DePaul: +30000

Big Ten (First round: March 10)

  • Michigan: +125

  • Iowa: +350

  • Ohio State: +250

  • Illinois: +700

  • Purdue: +1000

  • Wisconsin: +1500

  • Rutgers: +2500

  • Michigan State: +3500

  • Maryland: +5000

  • Minnesota: +5000

  • Indiana: +6600

  • Northwestern: +15000

  • Penn State: +20000

  • Nebraska: +30000

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard shouts to his players from courtside in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard shouts to his players from courtside in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Mountain West (First round: March 10)

  • San Diego State: +150

  • Utah State: +200

  • Boise State: +300

  • Colorado State: +400

  • UNLV: +2500

  • Nevada: +2500

  • Wyoming: +6600

  • Fresno State: +10000

  • New Mexico: +25000

  • San Jose State: +30000

  • Air Force: +30000

Pac-12 (First round: March 10)

  • USC: +150

  • Colorado: +200

  • Oregon: +350

  • UCLA: +400

  • Stanford: +2000

  • Arizona State: +2500

  • Utah: +3300

  • Washington State: +8000

  • Oregon State: +10000

  • Washington: +20000

  • California: +20000

SEC (First round: March 10)

  • Alabama: +225

  • Arkansas: +300

  • Tennessee: +350

  • Florida: +500

  • Missouri: +600

  • LSU: +1000

  • Kentucky: +1600

  • Ole Miss: +3500

  • Mississippi State: +5000

  • South Carolina: +15000

  • Georgia: +20000

  • Texas A&M: +30000

  • Vanderbilt: +50000

