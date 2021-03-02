NCAA basketball betting: Conference tournament odds released
Championship week in college basketball is fast approaching, and BetMGM has released odds for many of the top conference tournaments.
Some low-major conference tournaments have already begun, but the marquee leagues — the ones that produce multiple NCAA tournament bids — have their tournaments on tap for next week. Conference tournaments are crucial for teams on the bubble scratching and clawing to move on to March Madness, and for those whose only hope at playing in the tournament is an automatic berth from winning a conference tournament title.
As of Tuesday morning, BetMGM has odds for nine of the conference tournaments. And with the calendar now turned to March, the sportsbook said it is seeing “increased betting action" on college basketball. That will only increase as the month progresses.
Here are the opening odds:
AAC (First round: March 11)
Houston: -250
Memphis: +500
SMU: +600
Wichita State +600
South Florida: +2500
Tulsa: +4000
Cincinnati: +8000
UCF: +8000
East Carolina: +10000
Tulane: +15000
Temple: +20000
Atlantic 10 (First round: March 3)
St. Louis: +250
VCU: +250
St. Bonaventure: +300
Richmond: +400
Davidson: +1000
Dayton: +1200
Rhode Island: +3000
UMass: +4000
Duquesne: +10000
George Mason: +10000
George Washington: +30000
La Salle: +30000
St. Joseph’s: +30000
Fordham: +30000
ACC (First round: March 9)
Florida State: +250
Virginia: +350
North Carolina: +500
Louisville: +500
Virginia Tech: +500
Duke: +1400
Clemson: +1400
Georgia Tech: +2500
Pittsburgh: +2500
Syracuse: +5000
NC State: +10000
Miami: +15000
Notre Dame: +15000
Boston College: +25000
Wake Forest: +25000
Big 12 (First round: March 10)
Baylor: -175
Kansas: +500
West Virginia: +600
Texas: +700
Texas Tech: +800
Oklahoma: +1000
TCU: +15000
Kansas State: +30000
Iowa State: +50000
Big East (First round: March 10)
Villanova: +150
Creighton: +175
Xavier: +450
UConn: +500
Seton Hall: +800
Providence: +4000
Marquette: +6600
St. John’s: +6600
Butler: +8000
Georgetown: +20000
DePaul: +30000
Big Ten (First round: March 10)
Michigan: +125
Iowa: +350
Ohio State: +250
Illinois: +700
Purdue: +1000
Wisconsin: +1500
Rutgers: +2500
Michigan State: +3500
Maryland: +5000
Minnesota: +5000
Indiana: +6600
Northwestern: +15000
Penn State: +20000
Nebraska: +30000
Mountain West (First round: March 10)
San Diego State: +150
Utah State: +200
Boise State: +300
Colorado State: +400
UNLV: +2500
Nevada: +2500
Wyoming: +6600
Fresno State: +10000
New Mexico: +25000
San Jose State: +30000
Air Force: +30000
Pac-12 (First round: March 10)
USC: +150
Colorado: +200
Oregon: +350
UCLA: +400
Stanford: +2000
Arizona State: +2500
Utah: +3300
Washington State: +8000
Oregon State: +10000
Washington: +20000
California: +20000
SEC (First round: March 10)
Alabama: +225
Arkansas: +300
Tennessee: +350
Florida: +500
Missouri: +600
LSU: +1000
Kentucky: +1600
Ole Miss: +3500
Mississippi State: +5000
South Carolina: +15000
Georgia: +20000
Texas A&M: +30000
Vanderbilt: +50000
