NCAA basketball betting: Conference tournament odds released

Championship week in college basketball is fast approaching, and BetMGM has released odds for many of the top conference tournaments.

Some low-major conference tournaments have already begun, but the marquee leagues — the ones that produce multiple NCAA tournament bids — have their tournaments on tap for next week. Conference tournaments are crucial for teams on the bubble scratching and clawing to move on to March Madness, and for those whose only hope at playing in the tournament is an automatic berth from winning a conference tournament title.

As of Tuesday morning, BetMGM has odds for nine of the conference tournaments. And with the calendar now turned to March, the sportsbook said it is seeing “increased betting action" on college basketball. That will only increase as the month progresses.

Here are the opening odds:

AAC (First round: March 11)

Houston: -250

Memphis: +500

SMU: +600

Wichita State +600

South Florida: +2500

Tulsa: +4000

Cincinnati: +8000

UCF: +8000

East Carolina: +10000

Tulane: +15000

Temple: +20000

Atlantic 10 (First round: March 3)

St. Louis: +250

VCU: +250

St. Bonaventure: +300

Richmond: +400

Davidson: +1000

Dayton: +1200

Rhode Island: +3000

UMass: +4000

Duquesne: +10000

George Mason: +10000

George Washington: +30000

La Salle: +30000

St. Joseph’s: +30000

Fordham: +30000

ACC (First round: March 9)

Florida State: +250

Virginia: +350

North Carolina: +500

Louisville: +500

Virginia Tech: +500

Duke: +1400

Clemson: +1400

Georgia Tech: +2500

Pittsburgh: +2500

Syracuse: +5000

NC State: +10000

Miami: +15000

Notre Dame: +15000

Boston College: +25000

Wake Forest: +25000

Florida State is the current betting favorite to win the ACC tournament. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Big 12 (First round: March 10)

Baylor: -175

Kansas: +500

West Virginia: +600

Texas: +700

Texas Tech: +800

Oklahoma: +1000

TCU: +15000

Kansas State: +30000

Iowa State: +50000

Big East (First round: March 10)

Villanova: +150

Creighton: +175

Xavier: +450

UConn: +500

Seton Hall: +800

Providence: +4000

Marquette: +6600

St. John’s: +6600

Butler: +8000

Georgetown: +20000

DePaul: +30000

Big Ten (First round: March 10)

Michigan: +125

Iowa: +350

Ohio State: +250

Illinois: +700

Purdue: +1000

Wisconsin: +1500

Rutgers: +2500

Michigan State: +3500

Maryland: +5000

Minnesota: +5000

Indiana: +6600

Northwestern: +15000

Penn State: +20000

Nebraska: +30000

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard shouts to his players from courtside in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Mountain West (First round: March 10)

San Diego State: +150

Utah State: +200

Boise State: +300

Colorado State: +400

UNLV: +2500

Nevada: +2500

Wyoming: +6600

Fresno State: +10000

New Mexico: +25000

San Jose State: +30000

Air Force: +30000

Pac-12 (First round: March 10)

USC: +150

Colorado: +200

Oregon: +350

UCLA: +400

Stanford: +2000

Arizona State: +2500

Utah: +3300

Washington State: +8000

Oregon State: +10000

Washington: +20000

California: +20000

SEC (First round: March 10)

Alabama: +225

Arkansas: +300

Tennessee: +350

Florida: +500

Missouri: +600

LSU: +1000

Kentucky: +1600

Ole Miss: +3500

Mississippi State: +5000

South Carolina: +15000

Georgia: +20000

Texas A&M: +30000

Vanderbilt: +50000

