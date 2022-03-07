NCAA basketball betting: Can anybody challenge Arizona in Pac-12 tournament?

Not much was expected from Arizona in its first year under Tommy Lloyd, but the Wildcats have emerged as one of the national championship favorites now that we’ve reached the month of March.

Arizona opened the year with +5000 odds to win the national title at BetMGM but are now listed at +600 entering championship week. At the conference level, Arizona was picked to finish tied for fourth in the Pac-12 preseason poll but the Wildcats ended up cruising to a regular season title with a sparkling 18-2 record.

With the Pac-12 tournament kicking off Wednesday in Las Vegas, Arizona is the betting favorite at -150. Following the turmoil that came with the end of the Sean Miller era, Lloyd has done a tremendous job to lead the Wildcats in this situation.

And now it’s time to finish the job. The Wildcats last won the Pac-12 tournament in 2018, the year of their most-recent NCAA tournament appearance. On top of that, Arizona hasn’t advanced past the Sweet 16 since 2015. It would be a major disappointment for UA fans if this team doesn’t make a deep run in March Madness.

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Pac-12 standings

1. Arizona (18-2 in conference, -150 to win on BetMGM)

2. UCLA (15-5, +175)

3. USC (14-6, +1200)

4. Colorado (12-8, +2000)

5. Oregon (11-9, +1600)

6. Washington (11-9, +20000)

7. Washington State (11-9, +2200)

8. Arizona State (10-10, +8000)

9. Stanford (8-12, +20000)

10. California (5-15, +50000)

11. Utah (4-16, +25000)

12. Oregon State (1-19, +50000)

Favorites

Arizona (-125): Arizona has lost just three games all season. The most recent came on Feb. 26 at Colorado, but the Wildcats bounced back from that with three blowout victories — including a 20-point win over USC — to close out the regular season. This is a team with a strong international flavor. Canadian Bennedict Mathurin (17.3 ppg) is the team’s go-to option on offense, but there’s also 6-foot-10 Lithuanian Azuola Tubelis (14.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg) and 7-foot-1 Christian Koloko, a native of Cameroon who has seven double-doubles and averages nearly three blocks per game. There’s also Estonian point guard Kerr Kriisa (10.1 ppg, 4.9 apg), Swedish shooter Pelle Larsson (7.1 ppg, 47.0 FG%) and bench big Oumar Ballo of Mali, who puts up 7.5 points and 4.7 boards in just 15.4 minutes per game.

UCLA (+160): UCLA is Arizona’s biggest threat in the Pac-12. On the heels of last year’s Final Four appearance, the Bruins put together an excellent regular season, going 23-6 overall and 15-5 in conference play. After losing three of four during a February slump, the Bruins enter postseason play winners of six of their last seven games. The stars from last year’s squad are still playing at a high level for Mick Cronin, including the four-guard lineup of Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez, Jules Bernard and Tyger Campbell. Juzang, the leading scorer at 16.7 points per game, played 32 minutes on Saturday after missing multiple games due to injury.

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., center, celebrates as time runs out with guard Johnny Juzang, left, and guard Jaylen Clark in second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Los Angeles. UCLA won 75-68. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A long shot worth considering

Colorado (+2000): Colorado has won seven of its last eight, allowing it to move up to the No. 4 seed in the Pac-12 tournament. Most of those wins came against the bottom of the conference, but the Buffs’ 79-63 upset victory over Arizona is hard to ignore. This is a confident group with scoring balance, strong outside shooting and solid rebounding. On top of that, CU has a pretty manageable path into the semifinals. For a team without another path into the NCAA tournament, CU could be worth a shot at +2000. USC at +1200 is pretty intriguing, too, but the Trojans are coming off losses to Arizona and UCLA and previously beat Washington State, Oregon State and Oregon by a combined six points.