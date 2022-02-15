NCAA basketball betting: Bubble teams Oklahoma, Florida have chance for key wins

The NFL season is over, but that doesn't mean the sports world is shutting down. We're about a month away from arguably the best sporting event of the year. While the world has been in its football bubble, the college basketball season is well underway. In fact, we're nearing the end of the road.

Over the next month, teams will play out their regular-season schedules and then gear up for conference tournaments. Then comes Selection Sunday, where the bracket will be finalized before March Madness gets underway.

Over these next few weeks, teams will have a final chance to strengthen their resumes in hopes of earning at-large bids if they can't win their conference tournaments. Which teams in action tonight are on the bubble? Let's take a look.

Note: Bubble teams are teams that have between a 10% and 85% chance of securing at-large bids, according to IN CC Stats.

Eight big games on Tuesday's slate

Based on our parameters, we have eight big games involving teams on the bubble on Tuesday's schedule.

The biggest game of the night from a bubble perspective is probably in Fort Worth, where TCU is a 3.5-point favorite at home over Iowa State.

TCU is 5-5 in conference play and 16-6 overall, which puts it in a good spot but still requires some work to be done to secure a bid. Iowa State is currently just 3-9 in Big 12 play, but it's not out of the realm of possibility that the Big 12 sends nearly every team to the tournament.

Iowa State has non-conference wins over Xavier, Memphis, Creighton, and Iowa to add to wins over Texas Tech and Texas. The resume has some strong points. If they can pull out the road win as an underdog on Tuesday night, it will go a long way in giving the Cyclones a legitimate chance of sneaking in.

Elsewhere in the Big 12, Oklahoma is a 1.5-point underdog on its home court against Texas. A win for the Sooners would be huge as they find themselves firmly on the bubble. Oklahoma is coming off a win over Texas Tech and a near upset at Kansas.

Tanner Groves and Oklahoma find themselves on the bubble. (Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Heading to the Big Ten, Indiana is a 3.5-point home favorite over Wisconsin. The fact that unranked Indiana is a favorite over ranked Wisconsin tells you that this is a big spot for the Hoosiers and they need to get the job done on their home court.

In the SEC, Florida sits firmly on the bubble. On Tuesday night, the Gators are 1.5-point underdogs against Texas A&M. Can Florida go on the road and pull out a big win in College Station?

It's been a down year for the ACC, with really only Duke considered a lock for the tournament at this point. Wake Forest has a 20-6 record on the season, including a 10-5 record in ACC play, but it needs to continue to win games to secure a spot come March. Duke is a 9.5-point favorite over Wake Forest on Tuesday. If the Demon Deacons can pull out the win, it'll go a long way in cementing the fact that they belong.

It's been a good year for the Mountain West, as it'll likely send multiple teams as at-large bids. Wyoming is a 5.5-point favorite at New Mexico while San Diego State is a 4.5-point home favorite over Utah State. Both favorites could use wins to continue to solidify their resumes and end up on the right side of the bubble.

In the American conference, Memphis has failed to meet preseason expectations and finds itself on the bubble. The Tigers are 2.5-point favorites in Cincinnati on Tuesday night against the Bearcats.