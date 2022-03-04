NCAA basketball betting: Arkansas State misses dunk at the buzzer to cost bettors

The Sun Belt conference tournament got underway on Thursday. It projects as one of the more compelling and wide open NCAA conference tournaments. The first round got underway with the No. 6 seed Arkansas State going head-to-head with No. 11 Louisiana-Monroe.

March has just begun, but we already have a bad beat that will be hard to shake.

Late game drama

The Arkansas State Red Wolves opened as a 5.5-point favorite at BetMGM over the UL Monroe Warhawks when the betting lines were posted for the first round of the Sun Belt tournament. By tip-off, the Red Wolves moved to a six-point favorite.

It was a valiant effort from the underdogs. UL Monroe had a three-point advantage at halftime. They actually had a 6-point lead with 4:24 left in the game when Andre Jones made a pair of free throws. However, the Red Wolves would answer.

Arkansas State went on a 15-2 run to take an 81-74 lead with four seconds left in the game. Norchad Omier was the Sun Belt conference's Player of the Year and he had a career-high 35 points to help fuel the comeback. UL Monroe went from leading the game to failing to cover the spread in an instant.

Norchad Omier had the best game of his NCAA career, and then delivered bettors a bad beat. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Then, everything went haywire.

Elijah Gonzales of UL Monroe threw up a three-pointer from the parking lot with two seconds left. Somehow, it went in. The Warhawks had cut the lead to four points, and were within the number. It was an annoying shot for Arkansas State bettors, but buzzer beaters impact betting lines almost every night. Nothing too crazy, right?

Wrong.

In order to break the pressure from UL Monroe, the Red Wolves threw the inbounds pass all the way down court to Omier. As mentioned earlier, Omier is the conference's best player and scored 35 points in the game.

Now, if Omier decided to dribble out the clock, this wouldn't be as bad. However, he wanted to put an exclamation point on his impressive performance with a dunk. Then, this happened:

Rip Arkansas State Bettors pic.twitter.com/fZga4sqdpF — Mr Matthew CFB 🇺🇦 (@MrMatthewCFB) March 4, 2022

If you had Arkansas State at -5.5, the missed dunk cost you a win. If you had them at -6, you missed a chance to earn a push. The ridiculous three-pointer a few seconds earlier was only salt in the wound.

This won't be the last bad beat we see in March, I assure you of that.