NCAA basketball betting: A-10 tournament to cause plenty of Selection Sunday drama

There’s a lot at stake in the Atlantic 10 tournament.

Top-seeded Davidson is considered by most bracket predictors to be firmly in the NCAA tournament field, though nothing is guaranteed. The tournament hopes for Dayton and VCU, on the other hand, are much more tenuous with both on the bubble.

Dayton beat Davidson on the final day of the regular season, a win that was a big boost to its at-large hopes. VCU, meanwhile, is viewed very positively in the NET rankings and had won eight in a row before losing at Saint Louis on Saturday.

With the way the A-10 bracket shakes out, Dayton and VCU could be on a collision course to meet in the semifinals. It’s possible an NCAA tournament berth could be on the line in that game. Of course, the automatic qualifier that comes with a tournament championship would take care of things on that front, too.

The A-10 tournament begins on Wednesday on Washington D.C. Here’s what you need to know.

Atlantic 10 standings

1. Davidson (15-3 in conference, +350 to win tournament at BetMGM)

2. Dayton (14-4, +275)

3. VCU (14-4, +400)

4. St. Bonaventure (12-5, +475)

5. Saint Louis (12-6, +650)

6. Richmond (10-8, +1000)

7. George Washington (8-9, +15000)

8. Fordham (8-10, +15000)

9. George Mason (7-9, +2000)

10. UMass (7-11, +12500)

11. Rhode Island (5-12, +8000)

12. La Salle (5-13, +25000)

13. St. Joseph’s (5-13, +30000)

14. Duquesne (1-16, +30000)

Davidson guard Hyunjung Lee (1) prepares to take a jump shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against LaSalle on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Davidson, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Favorites

Dayton (+275): Though it finished behind Davidson in the regular season standings, Dayton is the betting favorite to win the A-10 tournament at BetMGM. The Flyers have won seven of their last eight, though the lone loss in that stretch — a 62-60 defeat to La Salle — was a blow to their NCAA tournament resume. Dayton is really balanced offensively, with eight different players averaging between 6 and 12 points per game. The Flyers don’t play with much tempo but shoot 37.3% from 3-point range as a team and are very sound defensively.

Davidson (+350): If you like watching teams execute well on offense, you’ll love Davidson. The Wildcats are led by Michigan State transfer Foster Loyer at point guard, 6-foot-7 Hyunjung Lee at shooting guard and Luka Brajkovic on the interior. Loyer, often overmatched by physicality in the Big Ten, has hit his stride in the A-10 and is averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 45% from deep. Lee has scored in double figures in all but two of Davidson’s games this year while the 6-foot-10 Brajkovic (14.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 42.3 3P%) is one of the most versatile big men in the country.

VCU (+400): VCU is one of the best defensive teams in the country, ranking fourth nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric. The Rams have a deep rotation with coach Mike Rhoades often playing as many as 10 or 11 guys, but Vince Williams, Ace Baldwin and Keshawn Murray are expected to carry much of the load on offense. Since getting blown out by Dayton on Feb. 2, the Rams have lost just once. This is a dangerous team that could certainly win a few games if it reaches the NCAA tournament.

A long shot to consider

Saint Louis (+650): As the No. 5 seed, the Billikens would have to win four games in four days to earn that coveted auto-bid. This is a team that looked like it could earn an at-large bid in early February, but the 2-4 stretch that followed spelled the end of those hopes. Still, this is one of the league’s more talented teams and ranks in the top 50 in offense and top 100 in defense.