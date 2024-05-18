NCAA BASEBALL: Well-oiled: Ewing, Keystone pour it on to win regional opener

It’s the way things have gone for Keystone College lately.

Things didn’t always go in the direction they wanted early Friday, but once they got rolling, the Giants played like a team on a mission.

Red-hot second baseman Nate Ewing ripped five hits, including a two-out RBI double that started a five-run rally in the eighth inning, and right-hander Brayan Villar worked seven strong innings to push Keystone past Middlebury, 10-5, in its opener at the Misericordia Regional in the NCAA Division III baseball tournament at Tambur Field in Dallas.

With the win, the Giants drew a matchup against cross-county foe Misericordia in the winners’ bracket matchup at noon Saturday. The Cougars rallied to beat St. John Fisher, 5-2, in the regional’s first game.

“The last two weeks, including today, we’ve come up with a lot of big two-out hits,” Giants head coach Jamie Shevchik said. “It seemed like in the beginning of the year, that’s where we struggled. But the guys have been locking it in when the pressure has been the highest.”

Keystone fell behind, 1-0, after one inning, thanks mostly to a hustle double by leadoff man Beau Root; he hit a grounder just out of the reach of the diving Ewing up the middle, then booked it for second when the ball slowed in short center in the Tambur Field grass. Junior Kyle McCausland brought Root home two batters later, bouncing a single into left.

But from there, Villar settled in. He didn’t allow another hit after senior Lucas Flemming’s line drive single to center with one out in the second, which gave his offense time to figure out right-hander Justin Lessing.

Relying on his breaking ball, Lessing struck out three Giants in the first three innings before they finally broke through in the fourth.

Josh Parks started the rally with a bloop single to left-center, and Ewing moved him to second with a line drive single to right. Justin Mann then pushed a well-placed bunt to the left side that caused the first bit of chaos Keystone’s offense would force on what became a day of it.

Lessing hopped off the mound to field the roller, but his shovel flip to third got by Flemming covering and rolled away, allowing both Parks and Ewing to score, giving the Giants a 2-1 edge.

“It was well-executed bunt,” Shevchik said. “They tried to make a play, and the pitcher threw the ball away.

“That was a really good arm (Lessing). But it also had the feeling throughout those first three innings that we were going to break out at some point, that we were going to create something.”

They made it 3-1 in the fifth after Jacob Yager’s line-drive, two-out double to left set up Robert Estrada’s RBI single to center, and another two-out rally in the eighth looked like it just might put Middlebury away.

Ewing’s fourth hit, a double against tall Panthers lefty and Dalton native Charlie Kutz, brought Estrada home and started the five-run onslaught with two down. Mann, Andy Rivas and Chase Boyle all had hits, and leadoff man Bobby Pokorney hustled out a chopper to third to bring home another run and send the Giants to the bottom of the inning with an 8-1 lead.

But, nothing is ever that easy for Keystone.

Villar, the United East Conference Skye Division Pitcher of the Year, threw seven three-hit innings but finally seemed to run out of gas after six straight scoreless frames. He walked Chris Borter and McCausland to start the inning before giving way to right-hander Drew Sorrentino. After a strikeout, Sorrentino walked Will Ashley to load the bases. A force out brought one run home before Panthers center fielder Sammy Smith deposited a hanging breaking ball over the left field wall for a three-run homer that got Middlebury back within 8-5.

Keystone’s offense wouldn’t be denied, though.

It scored twice more in the top of the ninth, again with two outs, to send the Giants into the bottom of the inning with some breathing room. After Parks walked and Ewing drove a single to right, Mann hit a pop up to left that somehow fell in between the left fielder Ashley and shortstop Borter, allowing those two runners to score.

Middlebury staged one last threat in the bottom of the ninth, loading the bases with one out. But right-hander Dylan Byler got cleanup man Mitchell Schroeder to ground into a game-ending double play.