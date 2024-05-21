NCAA baseball: UW-Whitewater hosts WIAC rival UW-La Crosse in Super Regionals

The UW-Whitewater baseball team, shown celebrating its 2014 NCAA Division III championship, meets UW-La Crosse in an NCAA Super Regional on Friday and Saturday at Whitewater.

Baseball rivals UW-Whitewater and UW-La Crosse met on May 11 to determine the WIAC tournament champion.

The top-seeded Warhawks rolled to an 11-3 victory that day to claim the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament field.

The Warhawks and Eagles are set to meet again in an NCAA Super Regional Friday and Saturday at Whitewater. The winner of the best-of-three series, with Game 1 set for 11 a.m. Friday, advances to the National Championship, set for May 31 through June 7 in Ohio.

Whitewater (38-8) last participated in the National Championship in 2016, when the eight-team tournament was held in Grand Chute. The Warhawks went 0-2.

La Crosse (35-14) reached the National Championship last season but went 0-2.

Whitewater and La Crosse have met five times this season.

The Warhawks won three of four games en route to the WIAC regular-season title and then beat the Eagles in the WIAC tourney.

Whitewater went 3-0 last weekend to win its regional and outscored its opponents by a combined 35-9.

The Warhawks, who won national titles in 2005 and 2014, reached the Super Regionals in 2022 but were swept by UW-Stevens Point.

Whitewater coach John Vodenlich was asked if he learned anything from that experience.

“I don’t think we learned much of anything other than that was two years ago,” Vodenlich said after winning the regional title. “And we’re a different team. And we’ll leave it there.”

Whitewater outscored La Crosse by a combined 55-19 in the teams’ five meetings. However, the Eagles last weekend won three elimination games to win their regional and compiled a total of 75 runs and 79 hits in five games overall.

The Eagles swept Coe – 18-11 and 9-7 – on the final day to clinch the regional title.

“There were a lot of chances to fold today, in both games,” La Crosse coach Chris Schwarz said after the victories. “A lot of chances to give up a little bit. But there wasn’t an ounce of that out of any player in the dugout.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: WIAC baseball rivals Whitewater, La Crosse meet in Super Regionals