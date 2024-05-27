NCAA Baseball Tourney: Georgia vs. Army, Georgia Tech vs. UNC-Wilmington in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. – Eighth-ranked University of Georgia received the No. 7 national seed to the 2024 NCAA Baseball Championships and will be the top seed in the Athens (Ga.) Regional, May 31-June 3, it was announced Monday.

Georgia will be making is 14th NCAA Regional appearance and first since 2022. The Bulldogs (39-15) will open against Army (31-21), on Friday at 1 p.m. ET at Foley Field. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and be available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network. UNC-Wilmington (39-19) is the No. 2 seed here and will face No. 3 seed Georgia Tech (31-23) here Friday at 7 p.m. (ESPN+).

The Bulldogs are 51-34 all-time in 13 NCAA regional appearances. Georgia has won six regional titles, four super regional championships and made six trips to the College World Series. The Bulldogs claimed the 1990 national title and reached the CWS Finals in 2008. Georgia will be playing host to a regional for the first time since 2019 when it went 2-2 and lost in the finals to Florida State. Georgia is a top eight national seed for the sixth time in school history.

“You look at our total body of work, and I am not on the committee and not here to say that somebody shouldn't have got it or should have got it somewhere else, but I felt pretty good about our resume," said Georgia's Ike Cousins head baseball Wes Johnson on the Bulldogs earning the No. 7 national seed. “There are a lot of things you look at. We did some good stuff this year, this regular season. We beat a Clemson team here that was really good. I go all the way back to Northern Kentucky and how good they were. They won their conference tournament. They are going to give some people some fits. Georgia Tech is in our region. We took two from them. You keep going through the league, sweep Alabama, sweeping Vanderbilt, sweeping South Carolina at South Carolina, all three of those teams are in the tournament. It is kind of crazy when you hear that Tennessee and (Texas) A&M, they were talking that they are 30-something and three at home. We are one of those three losses. Those are tough places to play.”

This will be the first meeting between Georgia and Army. Georgia is 2-1 all-time against UNC Wilmington, the last meetings coming during the 2004 regular season in Athens. The Bulldogs went 2-0 against Tech this year and lead the series 220-169-2 dating to 1898.

“Starting with Army, they can really pitch,” Johnson added. “It's going to be a different look, not a ton of velo, but don't get me wrong, they just don't have a guy who is going to throw 100 is what I'm trying to say. They can really pitch; they mix their pitches well. They've got a couple guys, especially right there in the middle of the order, hitting over .300 with 14 or 15 homers, and they've got guys who can steal some bases. They're going to do a lot of things. I don't want to get too caught up in matchups after that, but UNC Wilmington we know is extremely offensive, always have been. They've got two really good starters on the mound and obviously have a couple bullpen pieces, so they're really good. Obviously, we know Georgia Tech because we played them. I think Georgia Tech got better as the year went on and quite frankly, I'll have to completely rewatch them on film."

In 2024, there are 16 four-team regionals that comprise the field of 64. The NCAA Tournament field, the top 16 seeds and the bracket all were released Monday on ESPN2. If a team wins its regional, it advances to a Super Regional, June 7-9 or 8-10. The winner of the Athens regional will face the winner of the N.C. State regional. The Wolfpack garnered the No. 10 national seed. In Super Regional action, eight sites play host to a best-of-three game series with the winners earning one of eight spots to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. (June 14-24).

Ticket Information

Any available all-session or single game tickets for the Athens Regional will go on sale starting Thursday, May 30th online at https://georgiadogs.evenue.net/list/BBS, by phone (706-542-1231 or 877-542-1231) or in person at the UGA Ticket Office located in the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall.

*All-Session Reserved Seats: $75

*All-Session General Admission Seats: $50

*Single Game Reserved: $15

*Single Game General Admission: $10

*College Students: $5

*Gates will open one hour prior to first pitch and Foley Field will be cleared between games.

Parking Information

Parking is available in the outfield commuter lot and adjacent parking decks on campus. There is no reserved parking.

2024 NCAA Athens (Ga.) Regional Schedule, Times Subject to Change Due to TV

Friday, May 31

Game 1: #1 Georgia (39-15) vs. #4 Army (31-21), 1 pm ET (ESPN+)

Game 2: #2 UNC-Wilmington (39-19) vs. #3 Ga. Tech (31-23), 7 pm ET (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 1 (TV-TBA)_

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Noon ET

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 pm ET

Sunday, June 2 (TV-TBA)

Game 5: Loser Game 4 vs. Winner Game 3, Noon ET

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 pm ET

Monday, June 3 (TV-TBA)

Game 7: (If necessary) Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 6, TBA