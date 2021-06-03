NCAA baseball tournament starts Friday. Here’s when and how to watch, stream the games.

Jeremiah Holloway
·1 min read

The Division I Baseball Championship begins Friday at noon.

The tournament is double elimination in bracket play before the championship series, which is best-of-three. Regional games will be played until June 7th and Super Regionals will begin June 11th

Here are the NCAA tournament games that will be played by North Carolina teams Duke, NC State, UNC, ECU, Campbell and Charlotte. We’ll continue to update this story with scores and the schedule throughout the weekend. Check back for updates.

Friday’s schedule

Duke vs. Liberty, noon, Knoxville Regional, ACC Network

ECU vs. Norfolk State, noon, Greenville Regional, Listen on 94.3

NC State vs. Alabama, 2 p.m., Ruston Regional, ESPN3

Charlotte vs. Maryland, 6 p.m., Greenville Regional, ESPN3

UNC vs. UCLA, 7 p.m., Lubbock Regional, ESPN News

Campbell vs. VCU, 8 p.m., Starkville Regional, ESPN3

