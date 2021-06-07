NCAA baseball tournament: Scores, schedules and how to watch and stream the games

The Division I Baseball Championship is underway.

The tournament is double elimination in bracket play before the championship series, which is best-of-three. Regional games run through until June 7 and Super Regionals will begin June 11.

Here are the NCAA tournament regional scores for North Carolina teams Duke, NC State, UNC, ECU, Campbell and Charlotte.

N.C. State and Greenville advanced to the Super Regionals. Campbell was eliminated by Mississippi State on Monday. Duke, North Carolina and Charlotte were eliminated over the weekend.

We’ll continue to update this story with scores and the schedule. Check back for updates.

Friday’s scores

Liberty 11, Duke 6

ECU 8, Norfolk State 5

NC State 8, Alabama 1

Charlotte 13, Maryland 10

UNC 5, UCLA 4

VCU 19, Campbell 4

Saturday’s schedule

Duke 14, Wright State 6

Campbell 16, Stamford 13

NC State 8, Louisiana Tech 3

East Carolina 7, Charlotte 5

Texas Tech 7, UNC 2

Sunday

Maryland 2, Charlotte 1

Liberty 15, Duke 4

UCLA 12, UNC 2

NC State 14, Louisiana Tech 7

Campbell 19, VCU 10

East Carolina 9, Maryland 6

Monday

Mississippi State 6, Campbell 5