NCAA Baseball Tournament matchups announced

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – It was announced on Monday that the SEC had 11 teams make the 2024 NCAA baseball tournament. Below is a list of the teams, along with who they’re playing in their opening game.

No. 1 Tennessee : vs. Northern Kentucky

No. 2 Kentucky : vs. Western Michigan

No. 3 Texas A&M : vs. Grambling

No. 5 Arkansas : vs. Southeast Missouri State

No. 7 Georgia : vs. Army

Vanderbilt : vs. Coastal Carolina

LSU : vs. Wofford

South Carolina : vs. James Madison

Alabama : vs. Central Florida

Mississippi State : vs. St. John’s

Florida: vs. Nebraska

The Southeastern Conference has entered the record books yet again with the most teams from a single conference to make it in a given year. The SEC is also breaking their own record of 10 which was set just last year.

