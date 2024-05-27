As NCAA baseball tournament gets underway, Texas placed in College Station regional

A postseason run that Texas hopes ends in Omaha, Neb., will begin in College Station.

Texas was placed in Texas A&M's regional of the NCAA baseball tournament on Monday. For the second straight year, Texas (35-22) will play Louisiana (40-18) in its tournament opener. That game will take place at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The host Aggies (44-13) and Grambling (26-26) will also participate in the College Station regional. Texas A&M is the No. 3 national seed.

Here is the schedule for the College Station regional: pic.twitter.com/1wE5fW24Dl — Danny Davis (@_dannydavis) May 27, 2024

This is the fourth straight NCAA tournament that UT has qualified for. Texas reached the College World Series in 2021 and 2022, and the Longhorns played in the third game of a super regional last year.

Under head coach David Pierce, Texas has twice gone on the road in regional play. The Longhorns were beaten in the finale of the 2017 Long Beach State regional and then won the 2023 Miami regional. This season, Texas is 11-10 in games played away from UFCU Disch-Falk Field with five of those losses coming in neutral-site contests.

"We know when we go on the road, we will prepare for it," Pierce said last week. "It doesn’t matter if it’s turf or grass. It doesn't matter if it’s east coast or west coast. it just really does not matter. We just want to have an opportunity to compete, advance and continue to grow and become a better team."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas joins Texas A&M in regional round of NCAA baseball tournament