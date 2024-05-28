NCAA baseball tournament: Georgia to host regional, Georgia Tech to travel to Athens

The road to Omaha will start in Athens.

The Georgia baseball team earned the No. 7 national seed in the NCAA baseball tournament on Monday to host one of the 16 regionals. The Bulldogs will host a regional in Athens for the first time since 2019.

Georgia isn’t the only local team that will play in Athens. Georgia Tech will travel 70 miles from Russ Chandler Stadium to Foley Field to compete as the No. 3 seed in the Athens regional.

The Bulldogs will face No. 4 seed Army at 1 p.m. on Friday and the Yellow Jackets will face No. 2 seed UNC Wilmington at 7 p.m. You can find more information on tickets here.

The winner of the Athens regional matches up with the winner of the Raleigh regional in the next round.

