NCAA baseball super regionals: Georgia-NC State game times announced

The road to Omaha will go through Athens with the No. 7-seed Georgia Bulldogs hosting a super regional this weekend.

Georgia defeated Georgia Tech in a thrilling extra-innings win on Sunday to win the Athens regional. The Bulldogs will now face North Carolina State with a trip to the Men’s College World Series on the line.

On Tuesday, the NCAA announced the game times for the super regional at Foley Field.

Game 1 will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Game 2 will begin at 12 p.m. on Sunday. If the series is tied, the Bulldogs and Wolfpack will a winner-take-all Game 3 on Monday with the time to be determined later.

Georgia says a limited number of seats will go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. The tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for college students and UGA students get in for free with their student ID.

You can find more information here.

