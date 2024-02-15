NCAA baseball starts Friday. These 71 former Shore standouts are playing D-I this year

The college baseball season begins Friday and nearly every one of the 300 NCAA Division I teams will be kicking off their season this weekend. Always a pipeline of talent on the diamond, former Shore Conference standouts can be found in lineups across the country ranging from the top team in the nation to some programs that have only recently joined the elite top level of the NCAA.

These are 71 of the Shore's top former baseball players who will be competing at the D-I level. More than a third of them will be competing for in-state schools, including nine for Monmouth and six for Seton Hall. Below is the list:

Ranney AJ Gracia rounds the bases after his home run. Ranney Baseball defeats Immaculata 10-1 in NJSIAA Non-Public B Baseball Final at Hamilton, NJ on June 15, 2022.

A.J. Gracia - OF/LHP - Duke (Ranney)

The former Ranney star is one of the best players to come out of the Shore Conference in several years. Last year's Asbury Park Press Shore Player of the Year was absurd as a hitter, batting .500 with 12 home runs. He was also an elite pitcher with a 2.33 ERA. The freshman is the crown jewel of Duke's recruiting class as the Blue Devils enter the season ranked 12th in the nation.

Alex D'Ambrosio - RHP - Seton Hall (Marlboro)

D'Ambrosio was outstanding for Marlboro in his senior year, posting a 2.11 ERA with 67 strikeouts. The freshman is one of a half-dozen former Shore standouts on the Pirates' roster this season, and Seton Hall was ranked as the third-best team in the Big East in the preseason poll.

Alex Galvan - RHP - UCF (Manasquan)

After three seasons at Louisville, Galvan will play his senior campaign in Orlando with the Golden Knights. The former Manasquan star has been a reliever during his college career, and tallied 9 strikeouts in 11 innings of work last season.

Alex Stanyek - RHP - Miami (RBC)

Last year's Asbury Park Press Pitcher of the Year was a do-it-all star for Shore Conference champion Red Bank Catholic but he truly excelled on the mound with a 0.47 ERA and 46 strikeouts. Originally a George Washington recruit, he elected to instead join the Hurricanes for his freshman season.

Duke utility player Andrew Fischer (3) makes a throws toward first base during an NCAA baseball game on Saturday, June 10, 2023 in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

Andrew Fischer - INF - Ole Miss (Wall)

The star of the class of 2022 delivered in a big way during his first season of college baseball at Duke, being named to the All-ACC freshman team. The former Wall standout will play in the SEC this season for Ole Miss as the starting third baseman.

Andrew Schmid - INF - Monmouth (RFH)

The former Rumson-Fair Haven standout elected to stay closeby at Monmouth, which has made the most of local talent with a multitude of former Shore stars on its roster. Schmid has been solid in his first two seasons with the Hawks, starting 25 games last year, and will surely have a considerable role again in 2024.

Anthony Brienza - INF - St. John's (Marlboro)

Brienza has had a tumultuous career that began at Monmouth and was nearly derailed by a 2020 arrest. Instead, the former Marlboro star got his college career back on track at St. John's. He was on the academic honor roll last season and the redshirt senior will close out his career with the Red Storm this spring.

Delaware's Anthony Gubitosi throws in the third inning of the Blue Hens' 14-12 win Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Bob Hannah Stadium.

Anthony Gubitosi - LHP - Delaware (Colts Neck)

Gubitosi's college career got off to a strong start last spring, as he struck out 35 batters in just over 23 innings of work for the Blue Hens. The former Colts Neck star should see an even bigger role this season both as a reliever and occasional starter.

Ben Schild - RHP - UConn (Midd South)

Schild was once again an elite performer in his final season at Middletown South, finishing with a 1.29 ERA and 42 strikeouts last spring. He'll now take his talents to the Big East for the Huskies, who are favored to win the conference this year.

Brett Wehringer - INF - Georgetown (Ranney)

Another recent graduate from last year's elite Ranney team, Wehringer will continue his baseball career as a freshman for the Hoyas this spring. He batted .333 with four home runs and 20 RBIs as a senior last season.

Brian Yadlon - LHP - Fairleigh Dickinson (Monmouth Regional)

After graduating from Monmouth Regional and spending two seasons at Ocean County College, Yadlon will join FDU this season as a junior. He had 45 strikeouts in 40 innings last season at OCC.

Brian Young - LHP - Rider (Neptune)

A first team All-Shore performer for Neptune in the spring of 2021, Young has steadily improved for Rider over the past two seasons. As a sophomore, Young started 14 games and was named to the MAAC All-Tournament team.

Central Regional Starter Cam Leiter. Central Regional Baseball season opener against Toms River South and Field dedication in Berkeley Township, NJ on April 2, 2022.

Cam Leiter - RHP - Florida State (Central Regional)

After a great freshman season at UCF, Leiter moved up to Northwest Florida to join the Seminoles in Tallahassee for his sophomore season. His early success comes as no surprise given his outstanding final season at Central Regional in 2022, when he struck out 90 batters. Leiter is well on his way to joining his cousins as an MLB draft pick.

Charlie Jones - RHP - Wake Forest (RFH)

Jones was an elite performer for Rumson-Fair Haven with 1.40 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 45 innings. He'll now continue his career with the Demon Deacons, who enter the season ranked as the number one team in the nation.

Charlie Meglio - INF - Campbell (Jackson Memorial)

A two-time first team All-Shore performer for Jackson Memorial, Meglio finished his final season with nine home runs and 38 RBIs. He'll continue his baseball career as a freshman at Campbell, which has flown under the radar as an MLB factory with two first round picks in the 2022 draft.

Charlie Tallman - INF - Sacred Heart (RFH)

After batting .400 with three home runs and 26 RBIs as a senior with Rumson-Fair Haven in 2022, Tallman will join Sacred Heart this spring as a first-year player.

Chris Ellison - RHP - Cornell (Howell)

The former Howell star has had a very solid career so far in the Ivy League. Last year's sophomore season was cut short by injuries after a promising start, but he should be a big factor for the Big Red as a starter or long reliever this spring.

Christian Bernardini - OF - St. John's (Manalapan)

Benardini was outstanding last season at Manalapan with a .471 batting average and 16 RBIs, earning second team All-Shore honors. He follows in his father's footsteps as a member of the Red Storm baseball team this spring.

Christopher Collina - RHP - Wagner (Marlboro)

Collina is one of a handful of former Shore standouts that are playing D-I baseball in Staten Island. The Marlboro product appeared only briefly as a senior last spring for the Mustangs, so he will likely spend his freshman year getting adjusted to the college ranks.

Middletown North pitcher Colin Dowlen. Middletown North baseball defeats Cranford 5-4 in extra innings in NJSIAA Group 3 Championship at Hamilton NJ on June 17, 2022.

Colin Dowlen - RHP - Seton Hall (Midd North)

After winning a state title with Middletown North in 2022, Dowlen made the transition to the college game as a freshman last season with solid numbers in a limited four-start sample size. He should have a bigger role this spring as a sophomore with the Pirates.

Colin Mackle - OF - Marist (Toms River South)

Mackle has had an up-and-down college career over the past four seasons, but the former Toms River South star is primed for a tremendous final season with the Red Foxes. After a breakthrough sophomore campaign with a .320 batting average, he was stuck in a slump as a junior. Now a graduate student in his final year of eligibility, he is coming off an excellent senior campaign last spring highlighted by a .301 batting average and 38 RBIs.

Colin Reilly - RHP - Tulane (CBA)

Reilly followed in his older brother Patrick's footsteps at CBA with a tremendous career in his own right. He had mixed results as a freshman with Tulane last spring, but finished with 29 strikeouts in 28 and two-thirds innings pitched. He'll be a key part of the Green Wave pitching staff again this spring.

Daniel Frontera - RHP - Seton Hall (Midd North)

Daniel and his younger brother Ryan are both former Middletown North standouts that are playing for Seton Hall this spring. The older Frontera was a key cog in the Pirates' pitching rotation last season as a sophomore, finishing second on the team with 57 innings pitched in 14 starts. With 87.2 innings pitched, his experience will be relied on this spring.

Dante Ciaramella - RHP - Monmouth U. (Monmouth Regional)

Ciaramella prepares for his fifth and final season this spring after a great career as a local standout. He first starred for Monmouth Regional before staying nearby with the Hawks, and had his best year last spring with 54 strikeouts.

David Glancy - OF - Notre Dame (RBC)

Glancy was a premier addition to the Irish as a graduate transfer after concluding an excellent career at St. John's last spring. The former Red Bank Catholic standout led the Red Storm with 13 home runs and 37 RBIs last season.

David Melfi - C - Wagner (Jackson Liberty)

Melfi is coming off a breakthrough campaign last year and enters his final season at Wagner as the team's top offensive threat. The Jackson Liberty product batted .344 with a team-high 11 home runs and 60 RBIs last spring.

Diego Tavarez - INF - Wagner (Ranney)

Tavarez was tremendous last spring as a member of Ranney's stellar senior class, batting .422 with 22 RBIs. He'll try to learn from mentors like Melfi as a freshman for Wagner this spring, but should see plenty of playing time given his impressive high school production.

Dominic Miranda - C - Manhattan (Southern Regional)

Miranda batted an impressive .412 with two home runs and 11 RBIs for Southern last year. He'll now aim to take his talents to the next level with the Jaspers in the Bronx.

RBC pitcher Ethan Marzo comes on in relief. Don Bosco Prep baseball defeats Red Bank Catholic in Non-Public A final in Hamilton NJ on June 9, 2023.

Ethan Marzo - RHP - Marist (RBC)

Marzo was one the many elite talents on last year's section-winning Red Bank Catholic team. The pitcher will now make the transition to the college game as one of several former Shore standouts with the Red Foxes.

Frankie Scrivanic - INF - Seton Hall (RBC)

The Caseys' astounding senior class from last season continues to be well represented on this list. Scrivanic was a second team All-Shore performer for RBC with an impressive .438 batting average. He's one of the premier freshman on this year's Seton Hall team.

Gabe Cavazzoni - INF - Seton Hall (Wall)

Cavazzoni joins Scrivanic as two of the highest profile recruits joining the Pirates this spring. He hails from another Shore powerhouse, Wall, where he was a first team All-Shore selection after hitting .415 with two home runs, 10 doubles, three triples, 19 stolen bases and 18 RBIs last season.

CBA Harrison Campi fields and throws to first. Red Bank Catholic Baseball defeats Christian Brothers Academy 3-0 in Shore Conference Semifinal game in Red Bank NJ on May 7, 2023.

Harrison Campi - INF - Wofford (CBA)

A third team All-Shore selection, Campi was excellent at shortstop for CBA last season while batting .333 with 15 RBIs. He should have the chance to make an impact as a freshman at Wofford.

Jack Dawson - RHP - Lafayette (Manasquan)

Dawson was tremendous for Manasquan last year, finishing with a 2.07 ERA and 30 strikeouts in just over 23 innings pitched. He'll make the transition to the college level in the Patriot League this spring.

Jack Frankovic - UT/RHP - Lehigh (CBA)

Frankovic was tremendous in all aspects of the game in his final season at CBA in 2022, batting .330 with 11 RBIs while also delivering a 2.87 ERA and 35 strikeouts on the mound. He had limited opportunities as a freshman last year, but performed solidly going 1-for-5 in the batter's box and notching a strikeout in one inning of pitching duty.

Jack Renaud - RHP - Queens (Ranney)

The 6-foot-5 pitcher is yet another product of last year's immensely talented Ranney squad. Renaud will begin his college baseball career with Queens University in Charlotte, which is in its second year as a Division I program.

Jackson Hinchcliffe - RHP - Richmond (RFH)

Hinchcliffe and teammate Matt Bruno stepped up in a big way for Rumson-Fair Haven last year after the graduation of the team's ace Charlie Jones in 2022. The first team All-Shore selection posted an absurd 1.00 ERA with 63 strikeouts over 49 innings. Hinchliffe should make an immediate impact for the Spiders as a freshman.

Monmouth University First Baseman James Harmstead. Monmouth University Baseball defeats Rider 3-1 in West Long Branch on April 7, 2021.

James Harmstead - INF - Monmouth (Manasquan)

The former Manasquan standout is entering his fifth season at Monmouth and will be one of the key power hitters in the Hawks' lineup. He was second team all-conference in 2022 with a team-high 18 home runs and 48 RBIs. After struggling a bit last season, he'll try to recapture that slugging streak this spring.

Jay Bant - INF - Monmouth (Wall)

Bant was a decorated recruit from Wall who decided to stay nearby and has flashed his potential in his first two seasons with the Hawks. He was named to the MAAC All-Rookie team as a freshman in 2022 and made 12 starts last year while producing a batting average of .281 in addition to two homers and 12 RBIs. As a junior this spring, he could emerge as one of Monmouth's best hitters.

Joe Cilea - C - Sacred Heart (Colts Neck)

Cilea has already had one of the more unorthodox career paths. As a freshman last season, Cilea essentially put together better numbers in his first season of D-I baseball than in his final season of high school at Colts Neck. He should see an increased role as a sophomore with the Pioneers this spring.

Joe Mazza - LHP - Rutgers (Manalapan)

Mazza will be a key piece for Rutgers this season as he aims to improve on last year's sophomore campaign. The former Manalapan standout was tremendous as a freshman in 2022 in limited duty, posting a 2.08 ERA over 13 innings with 10 strikeouts. He regressed a bit in a larger sample size last season, but that experience should be a benefit as he enters this spring as one of the team's top relievers.

Princeton at Middletown South NJSIAA Central Group 4 first round game. Middletown South's Joe Stanzione breaks the Shore Conference single-season home run record in the third inning.Middletown, NJWednesday, June 1, 2022

Joe Stanzione - INF - Gardner-Webb (Midd South)

After breaking the Shore Conference single season home run record and winning player of the year as a senior for Middletown South, Stanzione was surprisingly redshirted for his first season of college baseball. The 6-foot-2 power hitter is primed to make his presence felt in his first full season this spring.

Joey Esposito - C - Rutgers (Monmouth)

Esposito was the bright spot for Monmouth Regional last year, batting .375 and slugging .536 with 12 RBIs. He'll be one of several former Shore standouts for the Scarlett Knights this spring, although he'll likely be in a reserve role as he adjusts to the college game.

Joey Ventrasca - RHP/INF - Monmouth (Pinelands)

The Hawks are loaded with key contributors that hail from the Shore and Ventrasca is yet another example. Similar to Harmstead, the former Pinelands star was excellent in 2022 with .275 average in addition to four homers and 24 RBIs. After spending more time on the mound as a pitcher last year, it will be interesting to see if he transitions back to the infield so Monmouth can maximize his hitting talent.

John Wade - 1B/RHP - Saint Peter's (Brick Township)

After two seasons at Brookdale, the former Brick Township star joins the Peacocks for his first season of D-I baseball. He has an impressive junior college resume with a career average of .376 in addition to 11 home runs and 75 RBIs.

Wall's Johnny Volpe (No. 10) is congratulated by teammate Jay Bant (No. 13) after he scored the Crimson Knights' first run on Teddy Sharkey's double in the first inning of Wall's 3-1 win over Colts Neck Thursday in a NJSIAA Central Group III semifinal.

Johnny Volpe - INF - Rutgers (Wall)

After a tremendous career at Rider, Volpe joins the Scarlett Knights as a grad transfer for his final season. The fomer Wall star led the Broncs with 70 hits while batting .298 with two home runs and 34 RBIs. He'll immediately be a key piece in Rutgers' lineup this spring.

Joseph Lomangino - INF - Saint Peter's (Marlboro)

Wade's teammate at Brookdale, Lomangino will join him as both players prepare to transition to the D-I level this spring. The former Marlboro star batted .366 with five home runs and 34 RBIs last year at the juco level.

Julian Buchman - OF - Quinnipiac (Marlboro)

Another Marlboro standout, Buchman was mostly confined to a reserve role as a freshman for the Bobcats last season. He still flashed his potential in his limited appearances, finishing with three runs scored and a walk in only four at bats.

Justin Kapuscinski - INF - Marist (Marlboro)

Coincidentally, Kapuscinski is yet another former Marlboro Mustang in this section of the list. He enters his fifth and final season with the Red Foxes as one of the team's most well-rounded hitters. He batted .347 with five home runs and 26 RBIs last season in 27 games.

Kyle Pollack - C - Marist (St. John Vianney)

Pollack was sensational in his final season at St. John Vianney in 2022, batting .394 with four home runs and 19 RBIs. He made the most of his few opportunities as a freshman last spring for Marist, going 1-for-2 with an RBI. He should see an increased role this spring after the graduation of Marist's starting catcher last season.

Luke Roccesano - RHP - Maryland (CBA)

After unfortunately missing his final season at CBA, Roccesano will be one of only a few former Shore standouts competing in the Big Ten conference this spring. The 6-foot-4 pitcher will most likely be in a bullpen role in his first season with the Terrapins.

Lukas Torres - OF - Wagner (Barnegat)

The former Barnegat star started 40 games for the Seahawks in 2022 but missed all of last season. He'll likely be a versatile utility player for Wagner this spring.

Marcello Mastroianni - RHP - Georgetown (Ranney)

The first team All-Shore performer was tremendous last season for Ranney with 1.77 ERA and 65 strikeouts in just over 47 innings. Mastroianni joins former teammate Wehringer as a freshman at Georgetown this spring.

Mason Wolf - C - Monmouth (CBA)

The former CBA standout had a bit of a breakthrough campaign as a junior last spring, starting 23 games while batting .241 with two homers and 12 RBIs. Although star hitter Phil Stahl enters this spring as the Hawks' starting catcher, Wolf will certainly have a key role again in 2024.

Matt Bruno pitches for Rumson. Rumson-Fair Haven Baseball defeats Spotswood 8-3 in NJSIAA Central Group 2 Final in Rumson, NJ on June 2, 2023.

Matt Bruno - RHP - George Washington (RFH)

Bruno was a key pitcher on last year's Rumson-Fair Haven squad that took home the section title, finishing with a 2.25 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 18.2 innings of work. The 6-foot-2 pitcher will now make the leap to the D-I level with GWU this spring.

Matt Potok - RHP - Coastal Carolina (Jackson Memorial)

Both Potok and former Shore star Teddy Sharkey were ranked among the top draft prospects from Coastal last season. While Sharkey was drafted in the seventh round by the Orioles, Potok will try to improve on his numbers from 2023 this spring as one of the Chanticleers' key pitchers. The former Jackson Memorial product was 3-3 in 11 starts with 49 strikeouts last year.

Matt Scrivanic - INF - Monmouth (RBC)

Another Scrivanic that chose to stay local for his college baseball career, Matt was excellent in limited action during his first season with Monmouth. The former Red Bank Catholic star started eight games and batted .300 with 6 RBIs. Given the talent he flashed as a freshman, he should see a bigger role this spring.

Nick Coniglio - RHP - Northeastern (Ranney)

Another star from last year's Ranney squad, Congilio had 1.10 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 51 innings last season. Given that impressive production, he should make an immediate impact for the nationally-ranked Huskies as a freshman.

Nick DiPietrantonio - INF - Princeton (Manalapan)

The former Manalapan standout enters his senior season as one of the Tigers' top returning starters. DePietrantonio started 45 of the team's 47 games and batted .268 with six home runs and 31 RBIs.

Nick Galvan - RHP - Monmouth (Manasquan)

The younger brother of Alex, Nick was also a standout pitcher for Manasquan before graduating in 2022. The younger Galvan elected to stay local, and had a solid freshman campaign last spring with a 1-0 record and 14 strikeouts over eight innings. He should see an increased role as a key reliever in the Hawks' bullpen this year.

Nick Harnisch - RHP - Holy Cross (CBA)

Harnisch was the top senior pitcher for CBA last season, finishing with a 2.22 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 41 innings. He joins a Holy Cross team that needs quality pitching after producing a collective ERA of 7.18 last season. Harnisch might be able to carve out a relief role in his first season with the Crusaders.

Nick Quagliato - C - Fairleigh Dickinson (Neptune)

Quagliato was one of the bright spots of last year's Neptune team, batting .341 with two homers and 12 RBIs. He'll now be one of two Shore products at FDU, where he'll likely serve in a reserve role as a he adjusts to the college game.

P.J. Craig - RHP - Rider (Barnegat)

Last season, Craig was the rare case of a freshman pitcher smoothly transitioning to the D-I level with solid results. The former Barnegat star was 3-1 in 10 starts with 34 strikeouts. He's primed to be a key part of the Broncs' pitching rotation as a sophomore this season.

Rumson Reece Moroney pulls in an infield pop up in late inning play. Rumson-Fair Haven Baseball defeats Spotswood 8-3 in NJSIAA Central Group 2 Final in Rumson, NJ on June 2, 2023.

Reece Moroney - INF - Rhode Island (RFH)

Moroney was an absolute stud on Rumson-Fair Haven's elite squad last season, earning second team All-Shore honors after batting .351 with three home runs and 14 RBIs. He has the talent and potential to make an immediate impact this season for Rhode Island.

Ryan Frontera - INF - Seton Hall (Midd North)

The younger Frontera will make the transition to the D-I level after concluding a stellar career at Middletown North that included a state championship in 2022. He batted .405 with two homers and 10 RBIs as a senior last season for the Lions.

Sam Gates - OF - George Washington (Donovan Catholic)

After missing his freshman season in 2022, Gates was an absolute revelation as a sophomore. The centerfielder started all 52 games and hit .280 with five home runs and 31 RBIs last season. The Donovan Catholic product will be one of the key members of GWU's starting lineup as a junior this spring.

Shaun O'Keefe - LHP - George Mason (Donovan Catholic)

Another former DC standout who now plays collegiately in the D.C. area, O'Keefe was excellent for the Griffins last season with 1.79 ERA and 52 strikeouts. The 6-foot-1 lefty is surely one of the most prized freshman joining the Patriots this spring.

Will Christopher - 3B - Stonehill (Midd South)

Christopher, along with fellow senior Ben Schild, was one of the most reliable hitters for Middletown South last season with a .333 average and two home runs in addition to nine RBIs. He was also a standout defender on the gridiron for the Eagles. He'll continue his baseball career this spring as a freshman for Stonehill College in Massachusetts.

Wyatt Hunt - INF - Monmouth (CBA)

Hunt joins Mason Wolf as former CBA standouts continuing their baseball careers at Monmouth. He batted .299 with a home run and 15 RBIs last season as one of several standouts for the Colts. A versatile infielder, he'll likely fill in as utility player in his first season of college baseball.

Jackson Memorial pitcher Zach Crotchfelt. Red Bank Catholic baseball defeats Jackson Memorial 5-2 in Shore Conference Tournament final in Lakewood, NJ on May 29, 2022.

Zach Crotchfelt - LHP - Auburn (Jackson Memorial)

Crotchfelt is a familiar name after an impressive career at Jackson Memorial, which culminated with him being ranked as the top pitching recruit in New Jersey in the class of 2022. He struggled a bit in his first season in the SEC last spring, finishing with a 1-2 record and 5.62 ERA. He also showed flashes of the upside that made him a top recruit, finishing with 45 strikeouts in 41.2 innings. If Crotchfelt can be more consistent, he re-establish himself as a top prospect for the MLB draft.

Zach Gorman - RHP - Wagner (Freehold Township)

Gorman enters his junior season with the potential to see a much bigger role for the Seahawks' pitching staff. The former Freehold Township star hasn't been consistent, but has put together several brilliant outings. In one of his three starts last season, he allowed no earned runs over 6.2 innings with four strikeouts.

Zaine Toneske - 1B - St. John's (CBA)

Toneske was one of CBA's premier players last year, slugging .468 with three home runs and 19 RBIs. At 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, the freshman is a classic power hitter that should be able to carve out an early role as a pinch hitter for the Red Storm.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NCAA college baseball players from the Jersey Shore: full 2024 list