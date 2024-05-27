NCAA baseball selection show 2024: Time, TV channel for College World Series bracket reveal

Travis Smith, a Walton-Verona High School grad, and the Kentucky Wildcats were announced as one of the top 16 seeds of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Since Feb. 16, Division I college baseball teams have battled for a spot in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

On Monday, 64 teams ― and a few snubs ― will learn if their hard work throughout the season earned them a spot on the Road to the College World Series. The NCAA baseball tournament starts on Friday with regional action across 16 host sites before culminating with two games in a three-game championship series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, for a chance at a national championship.

While some of the mystery has been revealed — the top 16 seeds were announced on Sunday — there still remains the revealing and seeding of the remaining 75% of the tournament field.

Tennessee baseball is widely projected to be the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament after winning the SEC regular season championship and subsequently winning the SEC Tournament on Sunday. Five of the 16 hosting teams come from the SEC, with a conference record-breaking 11 projected to make the field, per projections from D1 Baseball.

Last season, LSU knocked off SEC rival Florida 2-1 in the best-of-three-game series with a record-setting offensive performance. The Tigers and Gators were not named regional hosts after playing on the biggest stage for college baseball a year ago.

Here's everything you need to know about NCAA baseball selection show, including date, time, TV, streaming info, and more:

When is 2024 NCAA baseball selection show?

Date: Monday, May 27

The 2024 NCAA baseball selection show will take place this year on Monday, May 27. It will reveal the entire field of 64 teams after the 16 national seeds were announced on Sunday. The top 16 seeds host the regional round, whereas the top eight host super regionals.

What time is the Selection Show Monday for NCAA baseball?

Time: Noon ET

The 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament selection show is scheduled to begin at noon ET.

What channel is Selection Show Monday for NCAA baseball?

TV channel: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN app | Fubo (free trial)

The NCAA Tournament selection show will air on ESPN2, where the 64-team field will be revealed and analyzed. Steaming options for the selection show include the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers potential subscribers a free trial.

What is the NCAA baseball selection show?

The NCAA baseball selection show — sometimes known as Selection Monday — is the show revealing the 64-team bracket for the NCAA baseball tournament. Since 1954, the field has been split into two fields that qualify for the tournament: automatic berths and at-large selections.

Since 2014, 31 teams earn automatic qualifier status for winning their conference tournament, whereas the remaining 33 at-large berths are determined by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. This year, 30 teams earn automatic qualifer status.

NCAA baseball tournament schedule

The NCAA lists the starting day of the 2024 NCAA baseball tournament as Friday, May 31. From there, the tournament advances to the super regionals, then the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, which runs from June 14 through June 24.

Here's the full NCAA 2024 baseball tournament schedule:

Selection show: Monday, May 27 at noon ET | ESPN2 | Fubo (free trial)

Regionals: Friday, May 31-Monday June 3

Super regionals: Friday, June 7-Monday, June 10

College World Series: StartFriday, June 14

CWS finals: Saturday, June 22-Monday, 24 (if necessary)

College World Series bracket prediction

Below are the top 16 seeds of the NCAA Baseball Tournament, in no order, as revealed on Sunday.

Georgia Bulldogs

Texas A&M Aggies

North Carolina Tar Heels

Virginia Cavaliers

Clemson Tigers

Oregon State Beavers

Arkansas Razorbacks

Eastern Carolina Pirates

Tennessee Volunteers

Kentucky Wildcats

Oklahoma Sooners

NC State Wolfpack

Santa Barbara Gauchos

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Florida State Seminoles

Arizona Wildcats

For the latest 64-team bracketology predictions from D1Baseball, click here.

