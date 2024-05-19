NCAA BASEBALL: Scranton ousted from tourney

The University of Scranton ran into another strong pitcher Saturday morning. As a result, the Royals’ season came to an end.

Stephen DiBattiste scattered five hits, walked one and struck out 11 in a complete game shutout as Immaculata University blanked Scranton, 8-0, in an elimination game in the NCAA Division III baseball regional at Captains Park in Newport New, Virginia.

On Friday, the Royals were stymied by North Carolina Wesleyan pitcher Cord Butler on three hits, 6-0.

Conor Campbell, Aiden Casey, Jack Heineman, T.J. Pleban and Jake Lopez each had singles for the Royals (30-13).

Immaculata got the only run it would need in the bottom of the first on a RBI groundout by Shawn Haut. Sal Serici’s RBI triple in the bottom of the second made it 2-0. The Mighty Macs then scored three runs in fourth before finishing off their victory with solo runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings.

Graduate student Hunter Ralston, a Pittston Area grad, suffered the loss, giving up five runs (four earned) on seven hits with two walks and one strikeout in 3⅓ innings.

Misericordia-Keystone game rained out

Rain has played havoc on the Dallas Regional of the NCAA Division III baseball tournament.

A storm that rolled through the Back Mountain Saturday morning-early afternoon has altered the schedule for the tournament that was supposed to wrap up Sunday.

The elimination game between Middlebury and St. John Fisher was scheduled to be played Saturday afternoon. As a result of that, the winner’s bracket final between Misericordia (34-9) and Keystone (32-11) is now pushed to Sunday. As of press time, there was no scheduled time set for that contest.

The winner of Keystone-Misericordia moves to the Dallas Regional championship, while the loser would play the winner of Middlebury-St. John Fisher in an elimination game.

It’s anticipated the championship and if-necessary game would now shift to Monday. The winner of the Dallas Regional faces the winner of the Christopher Newport Regional in a best-of-three series next weekend for the chance to qualify for the Division III World Series in Eastlake, Ohio that runs May 31 through June 7.