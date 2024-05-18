NCAA BASEBALL: Royals can't cut the Cord in tourney-opening loss

The old saying in baseball is that momentum only goes as far as the next day’s starting pitcher allows it.

After the University of Scranton baseball team stormed through the Landmark Conference tournament last weekend, Cord Butler put any hopes of a carryover to rest.

The hard-throwing right-hander spun a masterpiece in the second game of the Christopher Newport Regional on Friday, and the Royals never got on track after a long delay in a 6-0 tournament-opening loss to North Carolina Wesleyan at Captains Park.

Scranton moves into the losers’ bracket in the regional Saturday at 9 a.m., when it will face Immaculata, which fell to host Christopher Newport, 3-2, in 15 innings in the first game Friday. That game pushed the projected 1:30 p.m. start time of the Royals’ battle with North Carolina Wesleyan ahead nearly two hours.

But the wait had zero effect on Butler.

The senior took a one-hit shutout into the ninth inning before the Royals picked up a pair of singles to pose a late threat. But against him, the Battling Bishops’ three-run third inning proved a steep hill to climb.

Leading, 1-0, on a first-inning run that came without the benefit of a hit, leadoff man Drifton Padgett started the third by punching a single to right against Royals right-hander Daniel Johnson. Tyson Bass followed with a single of his own before senior Jackson Hobbs bettered both of them. His booming double to left brought both runners home for a 3-0 lead.

Johnson rallied to retire the next two North Carolina Wesleyan hitters, but left fielder Alex Moskal came through with a double that hugged the line in right, plating Hobbs for a 4-0 edge.

The Bishops added to the lead with sacrifice flies in the fifth inning and eighth innings, but really, it was just window dressing the way Butler operated.

Eight of the first nine outs he recorded came via the strikeout, and he finished off his three-hitter by compiling 13 whiffs on the day.

The Royals’ best chance to get back in the game came after that Bishops rally in the top of the third, but it was due mostly to an error and the one bit of wildness Butler faced all day. He plunked Brendan Douthit and Nick Reposa to load the bases with one out. But he responded by calmly striking out two of Scranton’s top hitters, Jake Elston and Conor Campbell, to end that threat.

Butler lost his no-hit bid with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, when second baseman Aidan Casey singled to left. Casey actually picked up a second single in the ninth, coming after a Jack Zarnowski leadoff hit that put Scranton in business. But Butler finished the way he started, getting a pop fly and a strikeout to end the game.