NCAA Baseball: Pair of locals get set for regional action

May 28—Cherokee County will have two representatives playing in a pair of NCAA baseball regionals later this week.

Bullard's Hagan Smith, recently named as the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year, will be a part of the Arkansas Razorback team that will be hosting a regional, while Rusk-product JD Thompson will be suiting up for Vanderbilt, who are included in the Clemson Regional.

Both young men are pitchers and throw left handed.

Arkansas (43-14) is seeded fifth nationally and will open play by taking on Southeast Missouri (34-25), the Ohio Valley Conference champions. That game is scheduled to get under way at 2 p.m. Friday.

Vanderbilt (38-21) will face Coastal Carolina (33-21) from the Sun Belt Conference at 11 a.m. Friday in the Clemson Regional, which also includes the sixth-seeded host Tigers and High Point, winners of the Big South Conference Tournament.

Smith, a junior, was recently named as the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year.

In 79 innings pitched he has allowed 37 hits, has struck out 154 and walked 30 while holding opposing batters to a .139 batting average. In 15 games started, Smith has compiled a 9-1 record.

Thompson, a sophomore, is 5-1 this season. He has hurled 48.1 frames and has allowed 41 hits while striking out 69 and walking 16. Thompson will ring a 2.98 earned run average into the double elimination event.