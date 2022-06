NCAA baseball: OU Sooners vs. Ole Miss Rebels score, College World Series live updates

The Oklahoma Sooners face the Mississippi Rebels in Game 1 of the championship series of the NCAA baseball College World Series on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska. Here's what you need to know about the best-of-three series:

How to watch OU vs. Ole Miss

Game 1: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

TV: ESPN

Radio: 99.3 FM/1400 AM KREF

What to know about the 2022 OU baseball team

College World Series scoreboard

2022 NCAA Division I baseball tournament: Men's College World Series schedule, results, game times, TV info

OU vs. Mississippi, Game 1 live updates

