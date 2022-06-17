NCAA baseball: OU Sooners vs Texas A&M Aggies score & College World Series live updates
The Oklahoma Sooners face the Texas A&M Aggies in the opening game of the NCAA baseball College World Series on Friday afternoon in Omaha, Nebraska. Here's what you need to know:
How to watch OU vs. Texas A&M
Where: Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.
TV: ESPN
College World Series scoreboard
OU vs. Texas A&M live updates
Follow along for updates from OU-A&M:
Top first: Sooners take early lead
OU strikes first on a Blake Robertson groundout that brings a run in. Sooners lead 1-0 after top 1.
The Sooners strike first in Omaha‼️
📺 @ESPN | @OU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/QsVTb8nnqw
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) June 17, 2022
Top second: Sooners pile it on
OU erupted for seven runs in the top of the second inning. The exclamation point came from Jimmy Crooks, who hit a three-run home run to make it an 8-0 contest.
𝙅𝙞𝙢𝙢𝙮 C̷o̷o̷k̷s̷ 𝘾𝙍𝙊𝙊𝙆𝙎
📺 ESPN@jimmy_crooks22 | #LaunchPad
☄ https://t.co/GliHPxrKAm pic.twitter.com/WQPeeuITwn
— Oklahoma Baseball (@OU_Baseball) June 17, 2022
Bottom second: Aggies respond
Texas A&M got on the scoreboard thanks to a three-run home run by Jordan Thompson that trimmed the deficit to 8-3.
JT ain't playin' around 💪 pic.twitter.com/gtmSN3pz1t
— Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) June 17, 2022
