Oklahoma Sooners beat Virginia Tech Hokies in NCAA baseball super regional, advance to CWS

Redshirt senior Tanner Tredaway isn’t done yet.

After being picked to finish sixth in the Big 12 preseason poll, the OU baseball team has proved its doubters wrong this postseason thanks in part to a rallying cry: Keep Tredaway’s college career alive.

“I want to go to Omaha with him,” redshirt sophomore Kendall Pettis said of Tredaway after OU’s Gainesville Regional win. “He’s just a good kid, no problems on or off the field. He does the right thing and works hard.”

It isn’t hard to see why the Sooners are willing to go to battle for Tredaway. He struggled to get recruited out of high school, spent one season at the junior college level and overcame a broken hand injury along the way before arriving at OU in 2019.

Tredaway has since become a crucial piece to the Sooners’ late surge, and he kept his final season going on Sunday.

OU earned an 11-2 win over No. 4 Virginia Tech in the Blacksburg Super Regional to advance to its first College World Series since 2010. Tredaway led the way with two home runs, three RBIs and three runs on 4-for-5 hitting.

Oklahoma's Peyton Graham hits a solo home run against Virginia Tech in the first inning of an NCAA college super regional baseball game Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Scott P. Yates)

OU came out swinging in the elimination game. Peyton Graham landed the first blow with a solo home run on the second at-bat of the day, and Tredaway stepped up to the plate two at-bats later.

He swung on a full count and sent a deep bomb into left field that narrowly stayed fair for a solo homer of his own.

Virginia Tech responded in the bottom of the third inning with a two-run home run by Carson DeMartini, but Tredaway struck again in the fourth.

The leadoff hitter battled to a full count before crushing a fastball up the middle and sending it into center field. Virginia Tech’s Gavin Cross tried to chase the ball down, but he placed his hands on his knees in defeat as it cleared the wall for Tredaway’s second home run of the day.

The solo shot sparked a three-run inning by the Sooners, and their defense preserved the 5-2 lead in the bottom of the frame.

Virginia Tech’s Jack Hurley launched a ball into left field that appeared to be going foul, but Pettis lept over the fence and made the catch while falling into the Hokies’ bullpen. Even Graham Firoved, who was warming up, gave Pettis a respectful nod for the snag.

Now up 6-2 in the top of the fifth inning following an RBI double by Blake Robertson, Tredaway continued his hot streak.

The veteran Sooner nearly hit his third home run of the contest, but he settled for a shot that bounced off the wall in center field for an RBI double.

The 7-2 lead was more than enough insurance for redshirt freshman pitcher Cade Horton.

After watching Horton walk a batter in the bottom of the sixth with one out, OU head coach Skip Johnson held a conference on the mound and opted to keep him in the game. That proved to be the right decision.

Horton got Cross, a future top pick in the upcoming MLB Draft, to go down swinging on a slider. He then got Tanner Schobel, the Hokies’ home run leader, to fly out and end the inning.

Horton finished with eight strikeouts and only two allowed hits in six innings on the mound.

Tredaway then continued his stellar performance at the plate with a double in the top of the seventh inning, and Jimmy Crooks brought him home on the next at-bat with an RBI single.

After a one-inning appearance by Chazz Martinez on the mound, graduate closer Trevin Michael sealed the Sooners’ 11-2 win and punched their ticket to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

OU begins the double-elimination tournament with a game against No. 5-seeded Texas A&M on Friday at an undetermined time.

NCAA Blacksburg Super Regional

OU vs. Virginia Tech (best-of-3 series):

Game 1: OU 5, Virginia Tech 4

Game 2: Virginia Tech 14, OU 8

Game 3: OU 11, Virginia Tech 2

