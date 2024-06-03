NCAA baseball: Georgia defeats Georgia Tech in extra innings, advances to Super Regionals

Georgia advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals with a dramatic, extra-innings win over rival Georgia Tech in the Athens regional.

The Bulldogs defeated the Yellow Jackets, 8-6, in the 10th inning for their first trip to the supers since 2008.

Gatorade showers for Bulldogs Head Coach Wes Johnson after the team beat Georgia Tech to advance to the Super Regional for the first time since 2008. #godawgs



Courtesy: @DHickoxWSB pic.twitter.com/lZq4TOf9xE — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) June 3, 2024

Georgia Tech took an early 5-2 lead in the second inning behind a Vahn Lackey home run. Georgia tied the game up in the eighth inning with home runs from Tre Phelps and Kolby Branch.

A sacrifice bunt from Fernando Gonzalez and a RBI double from Corey Collins gave Georgia a 8-5 lead heading into the bottom of the 10th.

The Yellow Jackets could only plate one run in the 10th and Leighton Finley got out of the jam to secure the save for the Bulldogs.

“I think it’s important that I tell the players all the time that you can’t ever hit the panic button. It’s a long game. It’s the teams who can stay focused, it’s the teams who can understand that they got to get us out 27 outs as well that keep teams in games like this,” Georgia head coach Wes Johnson said.

Georgia will now host North Carolina State in the super regionals. The dates and times will be announced by the NCAA on Tuesday.

Georgia Tech’s season ends at 33-25.

