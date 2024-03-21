NCAA Analyst Names Clemson vs. New Mexico March Madness’ Top First-Round Matchup

Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball team earned a No. 6 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, but that seeding has delivered the Tigers one of the most difficult first round matchups of March Madness.

According to NCAA.com’s Andy Katz, Clemson’s matchup against No. 11 New Mexico is his No. 1 most anticipated matchup of the Round of 64. With Clemson currently the underdogs as the No. 6 seed, you can clearly see why this matchup is one that people are excited about.

New Mexico finished their regular season with a 26-9 record, winning the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas which secured their spot in the tournament. Clemson on the other hand, finished with a 21-11 record with their ACC Tournament ending in the second round following a 76-55 loss to Boston College.

Brownell and the Tigers have the talent to make a serious run, but they’ll need to find their form when it matters most.

