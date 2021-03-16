NCAA All-America teams feature Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn, Cameron Krutwig

Illinois, Loyola represented in NCAA All-America teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Players from all across the state earned recognition on Tuesday as the AP announced their NCAA men’s basketball All-America teams, including two players from the Fighting Illini, and one Rambler.

Ayo Dosunmu earned first team honors after he led the U of I in scoring, and helped them lock in their first Big Ten Tournament title and No. 1 seed since 2005. His 20.7 points/game tied for the 17th-best in the nation, and fourth-best among Power Five players.

The Fighting Illini’s star center Kofi Cockburn earned second team honors after he averaged 17.6 points and 9.6 rebounds over the course of the year. He also had the second-most double-doubles in the country with 16.

Finally, Cameron Krutwig earned third team honors at Loyola. He did a bit of everything for the Ramblers this season, averaging 15 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. He and Lucas Williamson are the two main holdovers from Loyola’s last Final Four team in 2018.