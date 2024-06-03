Should the NCAA allow corporate jersey and on-field sponsors? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel, senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde discuss the possibility of the NCAA allowing corporate jersey and on-field sponsors.

Video Transcript

Nc A sources say officials are seriously considering legislative changes to permit schools to display corporate logos on their football fields and eventually perhaps corporate patches on players.

Jerseys, athletic administrators are are scrambling to, to find uh more revenue, untapped revenue streams.

And I think one of them is uh our, our corporate logos on various things, right, including the football field, which I think is probably gonna happen before the jersey situation.

I think jersey patches are still couple years away if I had to guess.

Um it's not as far down the road as the field logos.

I think we could see corporate field logos as soon as this season, certainly by next season.

So on third, I believe Thursday, the NC A playing Rules Oversight committee, Dan um will meet to discuss this and potentially kind of approve schools to put corporate logos on the field right now.

The rule is that whatever logo or name is, is on a field can only be the name of the naming rights uh corporation who has the naming rights to the field or the stadium.

Those are the only ones that can be on the field and now they're gonna think they're gonna open it up to whoever and what they're the proposal that I've seen is you, you could have three different areas on the field where you could put a corporate sponsor name or logo, which is at each 25 yard line.

And then at midfield, to me, the most fascinating thing about this is who's gonna be the first school to remove their traditional midfield team logo uh and replace it with say Bucky's or Walmart.

Um I it's gonna happen, right?

It's too much money not to happen if schools are trying to make up 25 to 30 million a year in revenue sharing, plus additional scholarships, plus maybe back damages all that stuff.

It's 25 to 30 million.

Let me just, I just making calls about how much this would this would um produce in revenue.

A 25 yard line logo at a big major conference school.

Ohio State Alabama is gonna fetch at least a million dollars a year which tells me a midfield logo could at least fetch, I don't know, 4567 times that amount.

So somebody's gonna do it eventually.

Uh I'm just fascinating to see who in the power conference or who specifically maybe in the big 10 or SEC might take that leap.

Doctor Pepper at Baylor at midfield right there, baby.

That's your correct answer.

Yeah.

Yeah.

Uh This to me, I, I just find all this a little bit comical.

Like, I'm stunned that the rule is still in place.

I mean, are we really worried about the purity and sanctity of the playing fields in college athletics?

Look around, look what's happening.

Go get the freaking money.